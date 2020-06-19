George Monbiot: How Does This Moment Call For A "Great Reset"?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Greater Good?

To achieve radical change, writer George Monbiot says we need a new story that explains the present and guides the future. He offers a vision built around our innate capacity for cooperation.

About George Monbiot

George Monbiot is a British writer known for his environmental and political activism. He writes a weekly column for The Guardian, and is the author of a number of books, including Feral: Rewilding the Land, Sea and Human Life, The Age of Consent, and Heat: How to Stop the Planet Burning. His latest book is Out of the Wreckage: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis.

He began his career in journalism with the BBC, first producing for their Natural History Unit and later as an investigative journalist for the World Service.

He holds degrees from the University of Oxford, and has held a series of academic positions as a visiting fellow or professor at the universities of Oxford, Keele, Bristol, and East London.

