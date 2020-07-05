The Future of Work: How COVID-19 Has Changed How We Work

Since Covid-19 hit, many Americans found their employment transformed: Some lost their jobs, others labored at home, while essential workers faced an array of new safety procedures and, sometimes, danger on the job We examine these massive changes - and explore what might be long-lasting.

Air Date: July 6, 2020

GUESTS:

Kathleen Davis - Deputy Editor of FastCompany.com. She leads a team of journalists covering design, creativity, technology and leadershship. She has also overseen expansion of coverage on work-life issues, including topics of personal career growth, productivity, and the future of work, with a focus on gender issues and inequality in the workplace.

From FastCompany.com: Will this moment change the way the U.S. thinks about working parents and change the way we approach childcare? How will office design change? How might companies rethink salaries for remote work.

Jeff Feingold - Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review.

From NHBR: NH announces help for self-employed workers. The pandemic has exposed both the vulnerability -- and the essential nature -- of the state's childcare industry.

William M. Rodgers III - Professor of public policy and chief economist at the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University.

Read Professor Rodgers's articles on how Black Americans are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus recession and what he says they must do about it.