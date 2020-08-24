 Four N.H. Business Apply To Reopen As Child Care Centers | New Hampshire Public Radio

Four N.H. Business Apply To Reopen As Child Care Centers

By 4 minutes ago
  • Some businesses are planning to reopen as daycares amid the pandemic.
    Some businesses are planning to reopen as daycares amid the pandemic.
    Photo Credit woodleywonderworks via Flickr Creative Commons

The state’s child care licensing unit has received four applications this summer to reopen non- day care spaces as sites for child care and remote learning. 

Officials tell NHPR they did not receive applications like this last year. This comes as many businesses in the state are struggling to remain open due to the economic stress of the pandemic. 

One of the businesses applying for this license is Cowabunga - an indoor playground in Manchester that hosts parties for kids. 

Cowabunga’s owner, Kelly Pearson, says her business has been hit especially hard by COVID. She hopes this can provide some financial relief to staff and families.

"We are still working out the details, but we have been very proactive with getting licensed through the state," Pearson said. "We are excited to roll out something new that will help us get back on our feet, but will also help families."

She says on the weekends, Cowabunga will remain open as a fun space for children. The weekdays, however, are reserved for supervising school-aged kids.

The business has been closed since March. Pearson says Cowabunga's day care will host 20 children. The business expects to reopen as a day care in the fall. 

Tags: 
Daycare
Remote Learning
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage - Parenting and Families

Related Content

Committee Head: Sununu's Intervention On Daycare Rules 'Distressing'

By Aug 14, 2017
Jason Moon, NHPR

A set of controversial new child care rules that were due for a vote this week have been postponed at the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department of Health and Human Services. 

Remote Learning: How Are Grades K-12 Faring?

By The Exchange Apr 17, 2020
Needpix

It’s been one month since schools in New Hampshire were shuttered to stem the spread of coronavirus, and now, they'll be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Since then, teachers, parents, and administrators have been working to implement remote learning for students in kindergarten through high school. Teachers have had to re-work their curricula while coordinating with parents about students' academic needs.

Meanwhile, students are feeling the pressure, and many are already weeks behind on their schoolwork. In the first hour of our special on how N.H. students are adjusting to remote learning during stay-at-home orders, we'll talk with teachers, parents, and administrators about how it has been going for them and what changes might be made in the future.

Air date: Monday, April 20, 2020, from 9-10 a.m.

Education Reporters On Back-to-School Challenges

By The Exchange Aug 21, 2020
Flickr

Education reporters describe a back-to-school season like no other. As districts around the country wrestle with what education will look like this fall, reporters are digging into reopening plans and talking with teachers, families, and administrators. We check in with journalists covering this topic, both at the state and national level. 

Air date: Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. 