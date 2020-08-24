Four N.H. Business Apply To Reopen As Child Care Centers

The state’s child care licensing unit has received four applications this summer to reopen non- day care spaces as sites for child care and remote learning.

Officials tell NHPR they did not receive applications like this last year. This comes as many businesses in the state are struggling to remain open due to the economic stress of the pandemic.

One of the businesses applying for this license is Cowabunga - an indoor playground in Manchester that hosts parties for kids.

Cowabunga’s owner, Kelly Pearson, says her business has been hit especially hard by COVID. She hopes this can provide some financial relief to staff and families.

"We are still working out the details, but we have been very proactive with getting licensed through the state," Pearson said. "We are excited to roll out something new that will help us get back on our feet, but will also help families."

She says on the weekends, Cowabunga will remain open as a fun space for children. The weekdays, however, are reserved for supervising school-aged kids.

The business has been closed since March. Pearson says Cowabunga's day care will host 20 children. The business expects to reopen as a day care in the fall.