At Forum, Democrats Pledge Support for Abortion Rights and Progressive Judges

By 5 minutes ago

A tote bag inside the 'Our Rights, Our Courts' presidential forum held Saturday in Concord.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum in Concord Saturday sponsored by several abortion-rights groups including the Center for Reproductive Rights.

From former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who kicked off the event around 8:30am, to former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who ended the forum more than four hours later, there was widespread agreement: whoever Democratic voters ultimately select as their nominee, that candidate will staunchly support abortion rights. 

“One of the great hypocrisies that I hear from my right-wing conservative colleagues in the Senate” is that government should stay out of peoples’ lives, said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Well, if you believe in getting the government off the backs of the American people, understand that it is women who have the right to control their bodies, not the government,” he said to applause.

But there was less for the roughly 500 people in attendance to cheer when candidates spoke of the success Republicans are having installing conservative judges in federal courts around the country. According to the Washington Post, 187 judges have been appointed to federal positions during the first three years of the Trump Administration. 

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar during Saturday's 'Our Rights, Our Courts' event.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

“They have taken over the court system at a level that is scary,” Tom Steyer told the audience. 

That sentiment was echoed by Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet: “I would never want anybody I know to be as cynical or as malevolent as Mitch McConnell. I would not. But I would like us to be as strategic as Mitch McConnell.”

Some candidates spoke of the need to reduce political influence on the U.S. Supreme Court, which will take up major cases this year including a challenge to a Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. 

Buttigieg used his 30-minute speaking slot Saturday to pitch his idea to expand the number of justices on the court, noting that the size of the court has changed multiple times since its creation.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang told the crowd that 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices would ensure they can make decisions free from political influence. It would also dampen the political firestorm that inevitably emerges when a seat opens up.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar used part of her time on stage to call for more audio and video access of Supreme Court hearings.

Tom Steyer speaking during Saturday's forum at NHTI in Concord.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

“This is not the horse and buggy days,” she told the crowd. “Everyone should be able to see the Supreme Court when they make decisions about your rights.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard law professor, told the audience that progressives need to stay focused on the courts, even in non-election years. It’s a strategy, she said, Republicans have employed for decades.

“A long, long time ago, the right wing figured out that if you could start nudging those courts to the right, that even things they couldn’t get done through the legislature, things they couldn’t get done by having a president, they’d get a third bite of the apple through the courts,” she said.

Tags: 
NH Primary
Politics
Abortion
Democrats
2020 Primary
Pete Buttigieg
Deval Patrick
Elizabeth Warren
Amy Klobuchar
Andrew Yang
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Michael Bennet

Related Content

The Role Of New Hampshire Media In The First In The Nation Primary

By The Exchange Feb 5, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR's podcast about the New Hampshire primary, Stranglehold, held the mirror up to the media itself, and the role of local media in our first in the nation status. We talk about how the primary has impacted news rooms and reporters, and how those same newsrooms influence the election. 

Listen to the episode of Stranglehold: "The Newsroom."

Original air date: Thursday, February 6, 2020. 

In 4th Grade, Trying to Teach the N.H. Primary Without the Politics

By Feb 4, 2020
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

All eyes are now on the New Hampshire primary, and some elementary school teachers are trying to explain the process to students without getting caught up in partisan politics. This year, they have help from a new social studies curriculum, designed by the New Hampshire Historical Society.

N.H.'s Paper Ballots Are Hard to Hack, But That's Only Part of the Election Security Puzzle

By Jan 23, 2020
Dan Gorenstein, NHPR

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has long projected confidence about the security of the state’s elections. In the fall of 2016, as national security officials were warning state elections offices to “be vigilant and seek cybersecurity assistance” from federal partners, Gardner declined — saying New Hampshire didn’t need the extra help.