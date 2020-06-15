Former NFL Star And Activist Calls League's Shift On Protests 'Just A Moral Victory'

Weeks of nationwide protests over police abuse prompted the National Football League earlier this month to condemn racism and shift its stance against players protesting racial injustice.

But Brendon Ayanbadejo, a former NFL linebacker and equal rights activist, is reserving praise for the announcement made by league commissioner Roger Goodell.

"For now, it's just a moral victory," Ayanbadejo told All Things Considered. "[I] would've loved to have people listen sooner, before there was a lot more violence, before there was a lot more lives lost," Ayanbadejo says.

Owners and coaches have largely remained silent on the issue, Ayanbadejo says, and many actions still need to be taken to align with the commissioner's statement. He says he'd like to hear Goodell's message echoed more clearly among the league's other executives.

"From a corporate responsibility standpoint, from a team ownership standpoint ... what types of statements are they going to make?" says Ayanbadejo. "You see some coaches speaking up and standing up but I'd like to see it from the top down."

In his remarks earlier this month, Goodell said that, "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

While Goodell's remarks were welcomed across much of the league, the commissioner also drew criticism for failing to mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem, inspiring a peaceful protest movement among players that drew the ire of President Trump and others.

Like many players, Ayanbadejo is no stranger to receiving backlash for speaking out. As a member of the Baltimore Ravens until the 2012 season, the three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has been criticized for his outspoken support for LGBTQ rights and inclusion.

After Ayanbadejo voiced support for same-sex marriage in 2012, then-Maryland state delegate Emmett Burns sent a letter to Ravens team owner Steve Bisciotti, saying that Ayanbadejo should "concentrate on football and steer clear of dividing the fan base," and urged Bisciotti to keep his players from speaking on the issue.

Ayanbadejo refused then, and now, to stay silent.

Still, at the time, he worried that airing his views threatened his employment with the league.

"I thought my job was in question, and then people would question my sexuality as well, they question your humanity," he says.

Unlike Kaepernick, however, who has yet to be re-signed by an NFL team, Ayanbadejo says exercising his free speech did not ultimately harm his NFL career.

"There was some nerve-wracking time until the president of the Ravens reached out to me or until the LGBTQ community put their arms around me and pulled me in and held me up," he says. "It's definitely challenging when you don't have all the support to help you stand up tall."

Ayanbadejo himself doesn't identify as gay, but feels it's his duty to speak out about an issue that aligns with his "moral compass."

Despite the varying degrees of backlash that's followed athletes who protest against police abuse or stand up for LGBTQ rights, Ayanbadejo doesn't divorce the two issues from an overarching fight for equality.

While he is heartened by people who are "starting to listen" and the conversations being sparked around racial inequality, Ayanbadejo says there's a lot more work to do.

"Systemic racism is so much more than just the police — it's access to education and food, health care. It's beyond more than just the violence that you see, it's all the passive racism that's in the system as well," he says.

As a black man with a daughter and son, Ayanbadejo says his fame does not immunize him from the consequences of racism.

"Why would you listen to a guy that's in the NFL? You make a million dollars, you're living your dream life ... But you still have to walk around with your black square on."

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Weeks of national protests have brought some surprising voices forward, and one of the more surprising came just over a week ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROGER GOODELL: We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.

MARTIN: That's National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell speaking in a video message released a week ago Friday. While he didn't mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick by name, he was clearly talking about the punitive stance taken by owners toward Kaepernick and others who followed him in kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police violence. President Trump famously called such players vulgar names and urged owners to fire them.

We wanted to hear reaction from other players who've been outspoken on issues and faced backlash for it, so we've called former NFL linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All Pro and a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. As a Raven, he was criticized for his outspoken support for LGBTQ rights and inclusion. And Brendon Ayanbadejo is with us now.

Welcome. Thank you so much for talking with us

BRENDON AYANBADEJO: Michel, thank you for having me. I'm excited to talk with you again.

MARTIN: So how does it feel to hear the NFL commissioner say those words after all this time, after the president called on team owners to fire people who took a knee, calling players who protested by epithets - and, frankly, seeing somebody like Colin Kaepernick's career basically end because of his stance?

AYANBADEJO: Well, I think for now, it's just a moral victory. It's good to hear. I wouldn't say it's great to hear - would have loved to have had people listen sooner, before there was a lot more violence, before there was a lot more lives lost. But we still - you know, we're still getting it, so that's why I say it's a moral victory, not necessarily a victory.

MARTIN: And one of the reasons we called you is that you know a little bit about what it's like to be called out for taking a stance on an issue outside of football. When you came out in support of same-sex marriage, you were the first professional athlete to support marriage equality. And a state legislator actually wrote a letter to the Ravens owner criticizing you.

And I do feel the situations are analogous in that a lot of people don't understand why wealthy, you know, famous athletes would take a stand on issues outside of football. In your case, I think it's analogous because you don't identify as gay. You are straight. You're married to a woman. And you spoke up out of a sense of duty, right, to do so. So...

AYANBADEJO: Yes.

MARTIN: Well, first of all, I wanted to ask, like, what's it like to be, you know, targeted like that for taking a stance as - you know, in a way that other citizens might feel more free to do?

AYANBADEJO: Yeah. Well, I think, you know, it does take a sense of EQ, emotional intelligence. It does take a sense of self-awareness. I always knew it was an equal rights, a civil rights issue. It was never about LGBTQ people, just like this right - this issue isn't about black people, even though it is Black Lives Matter right now. It's all about racial equality. And that was what I had to do. My moral compass was probably just a bit ahead of the nation's.

MARTIN: But what was it like, though - I mean, to have a state legislator basically send the...

AYANBADEJO: Oh, it was...

MARTIN: ...Team that you play for? What's that...

AYANBADEJO: Yeah.

MARTIN: ...Like - by name, by name?

AYANBADEJO: Yeah, it's nerve-wracking. It's nerve-wracking because, you know, I thought my job was in question, and then people would question my sexuality as well, and so they could - they question your humanity. It was definitely challenging when you don't have all the support to help you stand up tall. So I was - there was - you know, it was right after or right before a preseason game when everything kind of hit the fan, and I didn't know if I was going to have a job the next day until I ran into the team president.

MARTIN: Are there tangible changes you'd like to see the NFL make now that they've put out this statement? I mean, you said it's a moral victory. What do you think the NFL should be doing?

AYANBADEJO: Oh, I mean, from a corporate responsibility standpoint, from a team ownership standpoint, you know, who are the executives in the NFL? And then what types of statements are they going to make? When's Jerry Jones going to speak up, and when's he going to stand up and make an impact? Robert Kraft - you see some coaches speaking up and standing up. But I'd like to see it from the top down.

MARTIN: I'm just sort of wondering why it is that - was there no vehicle to express these things before? What do you think it is that caused the NFL to - at least Roger Goodell, at least, to kind of say that I was wrong, and we should have listened sooner? Because it implies correctly that people were sharing these stories sooner, and for whatever reason, it didn't make an impact.

AYANBADEJO: Yeah, in the same way the with why did Drew Brees make the statements and the comments that he made? We've - these incidents have been going on for 400 years in our country. We just have video footage to show it and to support it and to back it up. So when you see someone breathe their last breath, when you see a child get murdered by a police officer, it scars you, and it hurts you, and the black community more than anybody else because I see my son, or I see me as a father not returning home.

And, you know, I'm wearing my black square. If you're white, you're not wearing that black square, it doesn't hit you the same way. And I think people are just now starting to listen and starting to understand. But it's so much deeper than just that. Systemic racism is so much more than just the police. It's access to education and food, health care. And it's beyond more than just the violence that you see. It's all the passive racism that's in the system as well.

So I think people are starting to listen. We're starting to have those conversations. And I think they're starting to take it to heart because why would you listen to a guy that's in the NFL? You make a million dollars, or you're living your dream life, so on and so forth, but you still have to walk around with your black square on.

MARTIN: That's Brendon Ayanbadejo. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. He is now an entrepreneur and an activist.

Brendon Ayanbadejo, thanks so much for talking with us today.

AYANBADEJO: Thank you for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.