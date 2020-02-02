Folk Show Music Calendar 2.2.20

NHPR Folk Music Calendar

Every Sunday

Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~

Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~

Anglo-Celtic Traditional Session (participatory) at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniel St, Portsmouth NH ~ 2-5pm ~ tel:603.431.5186

First Sunday of each month:

Pub Sing at Main Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ (February 3, 2019 only: at Frogg Brewing, 108 Main St.)

Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3 pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com

Second Sunday of each month

Bluegrass Jam at Temple Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 2-5pm ~ deka@iglide.net (contact hosts for details)

Every Monday

Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm

First and Third Mondays

Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com

Every Tuesday

Fourth Tuesdays

Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm - randy.fiddle@gmail.com

Every Wednesday

Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm 603-563-7195

The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111

Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm

Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm

Second Wednesdays

Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~ randy.fiddle@gmail.com

First and Third Wednesdays

Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm

Every Thursday

Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-924-6365 ~

Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

Third Thursday

Shape Note Sing at Nelson Town Library ~ Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm

Every Friday

Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~

Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~

First Friday of every month

DubHub Song Circle ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org

Boscawen’s High Street Coffee House Open Mic at The Town Hall beneath the Church ~ 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 603-520-9196 or 603-848-2410

First Friday of each month

Wilton Folk Cafe at Wilton Public Library ~ doors 7pm, show 7:30pm ~ performer consideration: strumma@aol.com 603-654-2581

Second Friday of each month

Sunapee Coffee House Open Mic at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm

Third Friday of Every month

Living Room Coffee House at UCC Church ~ Mason NH ~ doors 6:30pm performances 7pm

Fourth Friday of Every Month

DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org

Every Saturday & Sunday

Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

First Saturdays

Hancock Cabaret ~ 27 Depot Road, Hancock, New Hampshire 03449 ~ 8pm ~ 508-641-0076 hancockdepotcabaret@yahoo.com

Second Saturdays

Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553

A Plethora of Maine Dance and Music Events: https://deffa.org/events/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

If you find incorrect or outdated information in this calendar, or if you have a new event you want listed, please send email to folkcalendar@halfredhouse.biz Thank you!

Live Music Calendar

February

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Wild Eagle Blues Band at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Front Country at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter at Colby Sawyer College, New London, NH 7 p.m. www.pirozzoli.com

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Kgfreeze with Frank Hopkins at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Paul Nelson at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events

Charlie Chronopoulos at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Irish Music at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Friday, February 7, 2020

Lui Collins and Bob Franke at Me and Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ~ http://luicollins.com/music/concert_calendar.html

Coyote Bleux at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Bob Franke and Lui Collins at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

The Band Band at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

True Blues with Corey Harris and Cedric Watson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

John Gorka at The Music Hall (Loft) ~ 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://themusichall.org 603-436-2400

Willy Porter with Tom Pirozzoli at Rex Theater ~ 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/RexTheatreNH/

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Mile Twelve Bluegrass at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Quincy Lord Band (acoustic) at Markoh’s on Main ~ 43 Main Street, Ayer MA ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.markohs.com/Entertainment https://www.facebook.com/events/623194968441661/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1579183763690990

Dirty Double Crossers, Stone Hill Station Band and more (benefit for Meals on Wheels) at Nelson’s Candies & Music ~ Main Street, Wilton NH ~ 1-10pm ~ stonehillstation@yahoo.com https://nelsonscandymusic.com/

Tom Pirozzoli and Willy Porter at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Joel Cage at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh

Cold Chocolate at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Honest Millie at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://www.honestmillie.com/

George Brown at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Stone Country at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Francesca Blanchard at Light Club Lamp Shop ~ 12 North Winooski Av, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.francescablanchard.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/101781084

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Lonesome Ace String Band at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Jared Garneau at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events

Friday, February 14, 2020

New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Nic Gareiss and Allison de Groot at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://reggieharrismusic.com/

Bella’s Bartok at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Baza and The Dirty Double Crossers at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Shemekia Copeland at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Reverend Robert Jones at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Danielle Miraglia, Jen Kearney and Amy Petty at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Peggo and Paul Hodes with Kent Allyn at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Taylor River Band at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://www.taylorriverband.com/

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside at Hayloft at the Dragonfly Barn ~ Bridgton ME ~ 6pm ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

Ghost of Paul Revere at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Genticorum in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 4pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Chris O’Neill at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Rasa String Quartet (Classical, world folk) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Mardi Gras Boogaloo (Zydeco) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Brett Wilson (of Roots of Creation, acoustic) at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 10pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Friday, February 21, 2020

Chris Smither at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Francesca Blanchard at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

JigJam at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Town Meeting with GoldenOak at Rex Theater ~ 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/RexTheatreNH/ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Noah and Maurizio at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Dala at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/dala-22220

Francesca Blanchard at Sun Tiki Studios ~ 375 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 8pm ~ http://www.francescablanchard.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/101781124

Joe Moss Band (Blues) at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Mardi Gras with Heather Pierson Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Francesca Blanchard at Light Club Lamp Shop~ 12 North Winooski Ave., Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.francescablanchard.com/

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Chris Smither at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday February 28, 2020

Dervish & Le Vent du Nord at The Colonial Theater ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Ghost of Paul Revere at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Louise Bichan & Ethan Setiawan (fiddle) in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Alana MacDonald (of Devonsquare) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Seamus Egan at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Bela’s Bartok with Consider the source (multi-genre) at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ (603) 766-3330 http://www.3Sarts.org

Liz Frame and the Kickers with Senie Hunt at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band “It’s About Time” CD release at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/459790008020468/

March

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Mari Black and Cory Pesaturo CD Release at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Monday, March 2, 2020

Paul Driscoll at Main Street Bar & Grille ~ 94 Main Street, Greenfield MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/doctordriscool/ (413) 774-6388

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Raul Mido & Lionel Loueke at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Green Heron at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Mari Black and Cory Pesaturo at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Robert Cray Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wild Eagle Blues Band at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Cherish the Ladies at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, March 5, 2020

David Mallett at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Gentle Temper at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events

Friday, March 6, 2020

Scott Lemire and Anthony Santoro at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Soggy Po’ Boys with Cold Chocolate at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Lankum at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Tillotson Center ~ 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/event-3702689 https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

March Mandolin Festival at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:00pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Series ~ 20 Madbury Road, Durham, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/ http://uudurham.com/wp/?page_id=293

Kenny White at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Oshima Brothers at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Los Lobos at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano at The Colonial Theater ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



High Range at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/

Phileep at Markoh’s on Main ~ 43 Main Street, Ayer MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.markohs.com/Entertainment

The High Kings (celtic) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mriposa Museum ~ Main Stret, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ http://mariposamuseum.org/

Thursday, March 12. 2020

Robbie Fulks at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, March 13, 2020

Matthew Byrne at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

A Cappella Live at The Colonial Theater ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/

Neptune’s Car at the Episcopal Church ~ Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Kat Wright at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ (603) 766-3330 http://www.3Sarts.org

Pretty Saro and Rachel Sumner at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Neptune’s Car in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

On a Winter’s Night with Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Cheryl Wheeler, Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt at The Colonial Theater ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/

St. Paddy’s Dimming of the Day Dinner (Carol Noonan Trio, Erica Brown and Josephine County) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Barnstar at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

Mason Jennings (solo) at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ (603) 766-3330 http://www.3Sarts.org

Gabe Stillman Band (Blues) at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Diane and Bob Kordas at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Josephine County at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Green Heron at Markoh’s on Main ~ 43 Main Street, Ayer MA ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.markohs.com/Entertainment

Holly Near with Tammy Hall, Jan Marinelli, Tory Trujillo at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, March 20, 2020

Miss Tess and the Talkbacks at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Tim Gearan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Hungrytown at Tillotson Center ~ 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/event-3712170

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joejencks.com/

Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

A Celtic Equinox ~ Willey Bldg., Cabot VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.cabotarts.org/

Jonatha Brooke at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Cordwood at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://www.cordwoodmusic.com/

The Small Glories at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 3pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Celtic Woman at Chubb Theater at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Friday, March 27, 2020

Matt Nakoa Band with Marielle Kraft at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ doors 6pm, show 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Talisk at Aura ~ 121 Center Street, Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.ticketmaster.com/aura-tickets-portland/venue/9225

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Birds of Chicago at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Ancient Voices: David Rose, Native Flute, and Dan Kennedy, Piano in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Lunch at the Dump at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://lunchatthedumpband/

April

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

David Francey at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, April 2, 2020

David Francey at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

River Sister at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events

Friday, April 3, 2020

Tom Rush at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Mike Agranoff at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Green Heron at Hancock Depot ~ Hancock, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Aztec Two Step with Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Merrimack Valley Bluegrass at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/

New Hampshire Fiddle Enemble at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 2pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh

Thursday, April 9, 2019

Lake Street Dive at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Kitchen Dwellers at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Friday, April 10, 2019

Colin Hay at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

The Green Sisters with Senie Hunt at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Mike Block Trio at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Scott Cook at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.scottcook.net/

Pierre Bensusan at Deb's House Concerts ~Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Adam Ezra Group at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Darling Hill at Markoh’s on Main ~ 43 Main Street, Ayer MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.markohs.com/Entertainment

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Adam Ezra Group at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Paul Nelson at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events

Friday, April 17, 2020

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

John Gorka at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Song Stage (Abigail Lappell, David Greely, Zak Troiano, Carol Noonan) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Mike Farris at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Suzie Vinnick and Danielle Miraglia at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

River Sister at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Taylor River at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside at Flatbread Pizza ~ North Conway NH ~ [contact band for time] ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/325011771614155/

Thursday, April 23, 2020

John Gorka at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Junco CD Release at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Judith Owen at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Durham County Poets at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Mink Hills at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nippobluegrass.com/ http://minkhillsband.com/

May

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Ryan McKasson, Eric McDonald and Jeremiah McLane at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

Beechwood & Bomoss at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Dave Gunning at Deb's House Concerts ~Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Jose Lezcano ( The Guitar in Latin America: Continuities, Changes and Bicultural Strumming ) at First Baptist Church ~ 122 Main Street, Plaistow , NH 03865 ~ 1pm ~ 603-382-8380 https://nhhumanities.org/events/guitar-latin-america-continuities-changes-and-bicultural-strumming-6

The Sons of Serendip at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Friday, May 8, 2020

Cheryl Arena (blues) at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Parker Hill Road Band at Tillotson Center ~ 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/event-3702678

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Duo Duo (Quebecois) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Alan Epstein at Tillotson Center ~ 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/event-3698814

Friday, May 15, 2020

Slaid Cleaves at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Nields at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

DuoDuo Quartet (Irish Song & Dance) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Freebo at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.freebomusic.com/

Monday, May 18, 2020

Jeff Warner (Banjos Bones and Ballads) at Portsmouth Public Library ~ 175 Parrot Avenue,

Portsmouth , NH 03801 ~ 6pm ~ 401-369-0671 https://nhhumanities.org/events/banjos-bones-and-ballads-14

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, May 22, 2020

The Mammals at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, May 23, 2020

The Mammals with Restless Age at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ (603) 766-3330 http://www.3Sarts.org

Troy Gonyea at Zingers ~ 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.zingers.biz/ zingersnh@gmail.com

Friday, May 29, 2020

Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, May 30, 2020

The Harp Twins at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

June

Friday, June 19, 2020

Katherine Moller, Celtic Fiddle, with Guitarist Mattew Wright at the Episcopal Church ~ Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Anne Louise White at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.annelouisewhite.com/

Katherine Moller, Celtic Fiddle, with Guitarist Mattew Wright at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

July

Friday, July 10, 2020

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, July 15, 2020

We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, July 17, 2020

Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, July 31, 2020

David Bromberg at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

August

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Stone Mountain Live Anniversary Show at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, August 15, 2020

John Gorka at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

September

Friday, September 18, 2020

Sofia Talvik at Tillotson Center ~ 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.tillotsoncenter.org/event-3702673

Saturday September 19, 2020The Zeichner Trio - Traditional Irish, Old-Time, and Appalachian at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

October

Saturday, October 24, 2020

House of Strings with James Ruff, harp and vocals in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

November

Friday, November 6, 2020The Revenants at the Episcopal Church ~ Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, November 7, 2020The Revenants in the Chapel at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org