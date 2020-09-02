First Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Found In N.H. This Season

The state has found mosquitoes with West Nile Virus for the first time this season.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the positive test came from a batch of mosquitoes in Manchester.

The last time a New Hampshire resident caught West Nile from a mosquito was in 2017. But the state has found the virus in mosquitoes every year for the past decade. It’s more prevalent during drought years, like this one.

West Nile causes flu-like symptoms within about a week of a bite by an infected mosquito. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening. To prevent infection, residents are reminded to wear bug spray, avoid outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, and remove standing water from their properties.

Mosquito-borne illnesses can spread into fall, until the first hard frost.