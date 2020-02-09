Related Program: 
The Final Hours Of The N.H. Primary: How Candidates And Voters Spent The Weekend

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Signs outside Nashua Community College.
A Friday night debate, then dozens of campaign events across New Hampshire, as primary candidates make one last effort to reach as many voters as possible. We discuss the biggest news from the final hours of the N.H. primary, and hear how voters, and candidates, are gearing up for Tuesday. 

Original air date: Monday, February 10, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Dan Barrick - NHPR news director. 
  • Trent Spiner - Politico reporter covering the New Hampshire primary. 
  • Hanna Trudo - Politics reporter for The Daily Beast, covering the 2020 Democrats. 
