Fears About Out-Of-State Campground Visitors Linger In N.H.'s North Country

By 24 minutes ago

Moose Brook State Park in Gorham
Credit NH State Parks

New restrictions for New Hampshire campgrounds are easing some -  but not all - fears in North Country towns about the spread of coronavirus.

Under new state orders, campgrounds must run at half capacity and can only open to New Hampshire residents or private members.

This comes after a petition and letters last month from several North Country towns, urging the state to close campgrounds.

Click or tap here to susbcribe to NHPR's coronavirus email newsletter to get the latest stories and updates. 

Gorham town manager Denise Vallee says she’s comfortable with campgrounds reopening under the new restrictions, which she says are better than nothing. But she says campground members from out of state should still heed self-quarantine orders and stay away from local stores for two weeks.

"I know they're trying to limit people going back and forth in between states, and that I would agree with,” Vallee says.

Gorham has one main campground, at Moose Brook State Park, but Vallee says visitors from several other campgrounds in nearby areas often come into town to shop and eat.

She says she's especially concerned about enforcing self-quarantine orders for out-of-state visitors once restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining on May 18 – a change she says she found “odd” and “contradictory” during the extended stay-at-home order.

"On the one hand, if we're going to be open... it'd be nice to have somebody come and eat,” Vallee says. “But it's a mixed signal, so it's really tough."

Campground restrictions will also include online-only reservations and other protections for staff. The state plans to take similar steps in its management of state parks, ATV trails and other amenities deemed safe to operate as the summer season begins.

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's reporting. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Recreation and Tourism

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: 72 New N.H. Cases; State's First Responders To Receive "Front Line Stipend"

By 54 minutes ago
Annie Ropeik | NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates. 

Gov. Sununu Talks Plans For Reopening N.H.'s Economy

By & Apr 28, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is working on a plan to reopen the economy in phases. Sununu's stay-at-home order is scheduled to end next week on May 4.

NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with him about how he's working with local and regional leaders on plans to reopen.

(Editor's note: Because of the governor's cell phone connection, the audio for this interview is difficult to understand in places. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.)

The N.H. Economic News Roundup: The Economy of a Pandemic

By The Exchange 19 hours ago
Dan Tuohy; NHPR

Governor Sununu announced plans for a slow reopening of the New Hampshire economy after more than a month of stay-at-home orders, yet many businesses remained closed and people rethink their summers. We talk about the summer economy in New Hampshire and what to expect this year, from tourism to real estate. 

Air date: Monday, May 4, 2020. 

How Two New Hampshire Business Owners Are Thinking About Reopening

By 7 hours ago
Courtesy photo

The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Friday afternoon for Kae Mason, who owns Salon K in Concord.

She says since Governor Sununu announced that some businesses can re-open this month with  restrictions, her salon has booked over 175 appointments.

Related: What's changed in N.H.'s stay-at-home order?