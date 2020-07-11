 FBI IDs Human Remains Recovered in Mass. as Manchester Woman | New Hampshire Public Radio

FBI IDs Human Remains Recovered in Mass. as Manchester Woman

Officials in Massachusetts have identified the human remains recovered Thursday after a multi-day search.

The FBI's Boston office said Friday the remains are of Zakhia Charabati.

The 52-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire resident was reported missing by his family on Mar. 14.

The agency said the buried remains were located after a four-month investigation. The FBI said Charabati's family has been notified and is requesting privacy.

The FBI and other agencies searched a Methuen, Massachusetts property for about three days, digging in a large lot using a backhoe.

The FBI said the investigation into those responsible for Charabati's death is ongoing.

