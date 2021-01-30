 Fauci Sees Vaccination For Kids By Late Spring Or Summer | New Hampshire Public Radio

Fauci Sees Vaccination For Kids By Late Spring Or Summer

  • COVID-19 vaccination site in Londonderry
    COVID-19 vaccination site in Londonderry, N.H.
    Governor's Office

The government's top infectious disease expert says he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months.

It's a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Friday's White House coronavirus briefing that hopefully that will start to happen by late spring or summer.

Vaccines are not yet approved for children, but testing is underway.

Children represent about one-fourth of the population, and for the U.S. to reach "herd immunity," or widespread resistance, about 70% to 85% of the population must be vaccinated.

At the moment, even older adults are having problems getting shots.

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in New Hampshire in mid-December, with the Moderna vaccine arriving soon after — marking a turning point, but not the end, of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state and the country continue the monumental effort of immunizing people, here are answers to some questions you might have about the vaccine.