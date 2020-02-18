Exercise Is Medicine: The Connection Between Physical Activity And Aging

Related Program: 
Scientists agree: one of the best ways to delay the health issues related to getting older is exercise. We talk with author Judy Foreman, who's compiled the latest and most compelling research in her new book, Exercise is Medicine: How Physical Activity Boost Health and Slows Aging.

Air date: Wednesday, February 18, 2020. 

GUEST:

Judy Foreman was a staff writer for the Boston Globe for 22 years, and was also the host of a live, weekly call0in radio show on Healthtalk.com. She is the author of the books A Nation in Pain and The Global Pain Crisis. 

