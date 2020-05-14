The Exchange In-Depth: Health Care in a Time of COVID-19

CASELOAD CRITICAL

AN EXTENDED CONVERSATION ABOUT HEALTH CARE IN A TIME OF COVID-19

A five-day, in-depth series from New Hampshire Public Radio’s The Exchange will take a closer look at how New Hampshire’s health care system is responding to the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The special Exchange In-Depth Series: COVID-19 and Health Care will air on NHPR from Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22.

The pandemic and all its related societal changes come in the face of a relentless and mysterious virus, a fluid response and evolving state and public health guidelines. Health care providers on the frontlines are having to learn the science behind the virus in real time, and navigate equipment shortages, new patient protocols and the continual quest to keep themselves healthy as they protect and restore the health of others.

“Protecting health – both individual and collective – is something that affects every single person in the Granite State right now, and access to our health care system is elemental,” said Michael Brindley, executive producer of The Exchange. “Over the past two months, we have produced several shows relating to health care services in our state – hearing from first responders, frontline health care workers, epidemiologists and citizens using the health care system. The richness of those conversations prompted us to take a deeper look at the challenges and opportunities for the health care industry in New Hampshire and what that means for patients and providers now and moving forward.”

The series will feature conversations with health care providers, administrators, support staff, patients and family members of patients. Industry changes brought on by the pandemic will be discussed, as well as new ideas and solutions to strengthen the health care system and better serve patients.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

The Exchange In-Depth: COVID-19 AND HEALTH CARE

DATES: Monday, May 18 – Friday, May 22. Laura Knoy will host Monday through Thursday; Peter Biello on Friday.

SHOW TIMES:

9: 00 – 10:00 a.m. – Live on New Hampshire Public Radio, or available later via podcast.

DAILY SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 18: RURAL HEALTH CARE

Monday’s edition of the show will set an overall frame for the scope of the health care issue now facing New Hampshire -- brought on by the COVID-19 emergency. As a largely rural state, New Hampshire already had service challenges prior to the crisis in providing health care options for rural and underserved communities. Hospitals, health care facilities and individual physicians had even closed shop in some rural areas.

Tuesday, May 19: TELEMEDICINE

Safety measures brought on by COVID-19 mean routine, in-person visits to doctors, dentists or specialist providers are not permitted for most of the population. Providers are increasingly turning to telemedicine to treat patients via computers, mobile devices and other technologies. On Tuesday’s program, we’ll speak with providers and patients and hear their reflections on the pros and cons of telemedicine, and whether telemedicine is a sustainable solution.

Wednesday, May 20 – HEALTH INSURANCE

The health care crisis brought on by the pandemic is propelling an economic crisis, with comparisons already being made to another Great Depression unfolding. Tens of thousands of Granite Staters who have lost their jobs, are also facing the prospect of losing their employer-based health insurance. How has the health system held up for those who are uninsured or underinsured? What does this mean for the ongoing debate regarding universal health care in our state and our country? And – how is lack of access to health care insurance deepening the divide between individuals who are most in harm’s way from COVID-19, and those who have a better chance at recovery?

Thursday, May 21 – HEALTH CARE WORKERS TAKE STOCK OF THEIR ROLES DURING THE PANDEMIC

The COVID-19 pandemic is sparking new appreciation for health care workers on the front lines, including nurses and licensed nursing assistants. These and other caregivers had already been dealing with challenges, including staff shortages, inadequate protective gear, and low pay – particularly for those health care providers highly exposed to sick patients. How has this pandemic affected those workers and how the general public views the work they do? And what might the future hold for their fields?

Friday, May 22 – LONGTERM CARE FACILITIES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE HIT HARD BY THE PANDEMIC

The Weekly N.H. News Roundup closes out the special series with an extensive look at the pandemic’s impact on eldercare facilities in New Hampshire. Outbreaks of the coronavirus have disproportionately affected these facilities, infecting both residents and staff and accounting for most of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths. How might these situations have been prevented? And how might safety protocols be improved in preparation for future public health emergencies?

