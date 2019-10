Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination. It's not the former two-term governor's first shot for the Oval Office: he was the Libertarian vice presidential nominee in 2016 with Gary Johnson. He recently changed his party affiliation from Libertarian to Republican.

We ask Weld about economic policy, the role of government in social programming and where New Hampshire fits in his strategy to win the White House.

Send your questions for Bill Weld to exchange@nhpr.org or call in to ask your question on air, 1-800-892-6477.