 Eviction Cases On The Rise In New Hampshire | New Hampshire Public Radio

Eviction Cases On The Rise In New Hampshire

By Shehzil Zahid 43 minutes ago

Credit Shane Adams via Flickr/CC - http://ow.ly/OJ5Pe

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch has released  court filings related to landlords and tenants. The data, released weekly, shows that eviction cases are on rise in New Hampshire since the state's coronavirus-related ban on evictions ended on July 1.

Get updates on coronavirus in N.H. in your inbox - sign up for NHPR's COVID newsletter today.

Landlord-Tenant Writ Filings from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch show the number of cases filed to evict tenants in any given week. Manchester had ten cases in the first week of July, after the state's ban on evictions ended. Cases more than doubled in the city by the second week, with 26 fresh cases filed.

Despite the jump, Stephanie Bray of New Hampshire Legal Assistance says that the federal moratorium on evictions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act still protects many in New Hampshire.

“If you are renting from a Section 8 voucher, or if you are renting in a subsidized complex, or if you are renting half a duplex that is financed with a loan backed by Freddie Mac...in all those situations the housing is touched by the federal government,” says Bray.

Courts are also issuing forms to landlords to determine which properties are protected by the federal ban, which lasts until July 25. Eviction cases on properties protected under the federal ban will not be processed until after the ban expires.

Some tenants also have 30 days to pay rent after an eviction notice is issued, instead of the usual seven. Bray expects a fuller picture in the coming weeks.

Support local journalism that's free for everyone to read - become an NHPR member today.

Tags: 
new hampshire housing
affordable housing
Housing
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Navigating Housing Expenses At The End Of The Eviction Moratorium

By The Exchange Jul 8, 2020
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

July 1st marked the end of a months-long moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19, but Granite Staters impacted by the pandemic can apply for assistance, in the form of one-time grants, or ongoing help with rent, mortgage, or utilities. We talk about this assistance, and how the pandemic is impacting affordable housing in New Hampshire. Check out our FAQ on housing assistance for COVID-19

Air date: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

FAQ: Need Help With Rent Or Utilites Due To COVID-19? Housing Assistance Is Available

By & Jul 1, 2020

Governor Sununu has set aside $35 million from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide housing assistance for individuals who have trouble paying their rent and utilities as a result of the pandemic.

N.H. Community Faces Affordable Housing Squeeze Amid Pandemic Pressures

By Mar 25, 2020
apartments.com

Seacoast nonprofits say dozens of families could be in jeopardy if a Dover rental complex decides to stop providing publicly subsidized housing next year.

The owners of the 50-unit Rutland Manor Apartments recently told tenants that they won’t be renewing their federal Section 8 housing contract in April 2021, according to Foster’s Daily Democrat.