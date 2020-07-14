Eviction Cases On The Rise In New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch has released court filings related to landlords and tenants. The data, released weekly, shows that eviction cases are on rise in New Hampshire since the state's coronavirus-related ban on evictions ended on July 1.

Landlord-Tenant Writ Filings from the New Hampshire Judicial Branch show the number of cases filed to evict tenants in any given week. Manchester had ten cases in the first week of July, after the state's ban on evictions ended. Cases more than doubled in the city by the second week, with 26 fresh cases filed.

Despite the jump, Stephanie Bray of New Hampshire Legal Assistance says that the federal moratorium on evictions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act still protects many in New Hampshire.

“If you are renting from a Section 8 voucher, or if you are renting in a subsidized complex, or if you are renting half a duplex that is financed with a loan backed by Freddie Mac...in all those situations the housing is touched by the federal government,” says Bray.

Courts are also issuing forms to landlords to determine which properties are protected by the federal ban, which lasts until July 25. Eviction cases on properties protected under the federal ban will not be processed until after the ban expires.

Some tenants also have 30 days to pay rent after an eviction notice is issued, instead of the usual seven. Bray expects a fuller picture in the coming weeks.

