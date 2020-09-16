Equity and COVID-19: A New Report Explores the Orgins of Health Disparities and Offers Solutions

We talk with members of a team formed especially to study disparities in the state's pandemic response. Topmost among their messages, in a report issued this summer: Health has to do with much more than clinical care; it is a matter of housing, schooling, employment -- areas where members of racial and ethnic minority groups have suffered from discrimination. Still, the report proposes some simple starting points toward improving health outcomes. Some have already been set in motion. We look at these, as well as other more long-term goals included in the report.

Air date: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

GUESTS:

All guests are members of the Covid-19 Equity Response Team. Read their full report here.