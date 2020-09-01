 EPA Proposes Broader Clean-Up Plan At Merrimack Superfund Site | New Hampshire Public Radio

EPA Proposes Broader Clean-Up Plan At Merrimack Superfund Site

By 21 minutes ago

The New Hampshire Plating Company Superfund site occupies the vacant area at the center of this map, in a mostly commercial area of Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.
Credit Google Maps

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.

The New Hampshire Plating Company site near the Merrimack River housed an electroplating factory until the 1980s. It left toxic chemicals like lead and arsenic in the soil and groundwater. 

The EPA’s original cleanup plan mostly involved treating contaminated soil and monitoring the groundwater as the chemicals faded away on their own. 

Now, they say that’s not working as quickly as expected – and they have new evidence that the contaminated groundwater could cause toxic vapors in nearby buildings. 

The EPA installed a vapor control system in one neighboring business last year and wants to study other ways to fix that problem and protect others nearby. They’re also proposing new limits on groundwater use in the area, and they’re adding PFAS chemicals and 1,4 dioxane to their cleanup plans. 

The state has concurred with the proposal, which is open for public comment until Sept. 16.

The Merrimack site is one of nearly two dozen Superfunds in the state.

Tags: 
Superfund
Merrimack
Groundwater
Water Contamination
Hazardous Waste
Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

Report: Climate Change Raises Flood Risks For Superfund Sites In N.H., Elsewhere

By Aug 3, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of flooding due to climate change.

The analysis looked at federal toxic waste sites within 25 miles of the East and Gulf Coasts, and found that New Jersey, Florida and New York have the most sites at risk of extreme flooding. Many are concentrated along the I-95 corridor. 

After Years Of Study, EPA Releases Cleanup Proposal For Berlin, N.H. Superfund Site

By Jun 4, 2020
Google Maps / screenshot

The Environmental Protection Agency is out with a plan to clean up a hazardous waste site in downtown Berlin.

The Chlor-Alkali Superfund site sits on the east bank of Androscoggin River, next to the city’s Sawmill Dam.

From the late 1800s until the 1960s, the property housed a factory that supplied paper mills with chemicals, including chloroform, lye and bleach.

Some toxic waste from the factory sits in a capped landfill on the site, where demolition debris from the facility was deposited as recently as 1999, according to the EPA.

EPA Will Work With Developer To Cap Toxic Waste At Nashua’s Mohawk Tannery Site

By Oct 7, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The Environmental Protection Agency will move forward on a plan to cap toxic waste at a former industrial site in Nashua.

In a recently released cleanup plan, the agency says it plans to split the cost of remediating the former Mohawk Tannery with the city and a private developer.

Enviro. Groups Appeal EPA Permit That Eased Water Cooling Controls For Bow Coal Plant

By Jul 28, 2020
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

Environmental groups want federal regulators to reconsider a new water discharge permit for New England’s largest coal-fired power plant – Merrimack Station in Bow.

The Environmental Protection Agency permit was issued in May after many years of delay.

It dictates how the power plant uses water from the Merrimack River – burning coal to heat the water into steam that generates electricity, before putting that hot water back into the river.