Energy Company Appeals CMP's Permit For Western Maine Transmission Line

A major energy company is appealing the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s permit for Central Maine Power Co.’s controversial proposal for a new transmission line through western Maine.

In a notice to the PUC, Nextera Energy Resources says it is challenging the decision on several grounds. Among its objections, Nextera says the PUC should have required CMP to perform a full analysis of nontransmission alternatives to the project, did not consider other reasonable alternatives to the project and should have considered ways to mitigate detrimental environmental effects the project would create.

Under state law, appeals of PUC decisions go directly to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Originally published May 7, 2019 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

