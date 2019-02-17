Eliza Hamilton: Her Extraordinary Life

For Presidents Day, we re-broadcast our earlier conversation with the author of a new biography about Eliza Hamilton, and discover she was more than just Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s devoted wife. The biography, "Eliza Hamilton: The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton," follows Eliza Hamilton through her early years, to the ups and downs of her married life and the aftermath of Alexander’s tragic death, to her involvement in many projects that cemented her legacy as one of the unsung heroes of our nation’s early days.

This program will air on Monday, February 18, at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. It was originally broadcast on Sept. 27, 2018.

Listen to the conversation.

GUEST:

Tilar J. Mazzeo, author of "Eliza Hamilton: The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton." She is the Clara C. Piper Associate Professor of English at Colby College.

During the broadcast you will also hear excerpts from Alexander Hamilton's letters to Eliza Hamilton. They are read by Kevin Gardner.