Election Policy During A Pandemic

Elections must go on, even in a pandemic. We talk with state and local officials about the upcoming elections - from ballot access to how to keep people safe at the polls, and how the pandemic may change the way we do elections now, and in the future.
Air date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Casey McDermott - Investigative and data reporter at NHPR, where she has covered election policy for the past several cycles. Read her stories here.
- Brad Cook - Chair of the N.H. Ballot Law Commission, and head of the newly-created Secretary of State's "Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support."
- Melanie Levesque - Democratic State Senator and chair of the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee.
- Deborah Fauver - Town moderator for Conway, which held an election on Tuesday, May 12 with a drive-through polling station.