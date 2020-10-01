Election Day, Election Week, Election Month: What Could Happen After November 3

What could happen after November 3?

While more than a million Americans have already cast their ballots, it could still take weeks until a final official result is given. But with false claims from President Trump about fraudulent mail-in ballots, many around the country are worried about the expected turmoil that’s likely to happen if he refuses to concede.

Meanwhile, with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some believe the winner of the presidential election should get to pick the next Supreme Court nominee. Still, the country is asking questions about the role of Congress and the Supreme Court in deciding who will be president.

Here’s what a New York Times/Sienna College Poll found about who should nominate the next Supreme Court Justice:



In a survey of likely voters taken in the week leading up to Mr. Trump’s nomination on Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, 56 percent said they preferred to have the election act as a sort of referendum on the vacancy. Only 41 percent said they wanted Mr. Trump to choose a justice before November.



Who decides the outcome of a contested potential election? As as the president refuses to commit to a transfer of power — what could happen after November 3?

