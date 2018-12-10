Durham Council to Discuss Tree Lighting, Menorah Request

The Durham Town Council is going to hold a special meeting to discuss its annual tree lighting at a local park and the decision to deny a 9-foot-tall menorah to be displayed next to it.

The Durham council meeting is scheduled for 7 Monday night.

Last month, the local Chabad Jewish organization asked for the menorah to be put next to the tree. Town officials said no, saying they haven't historically allowed the display of overt religious symbols on town property. They also cited vandalism concerns.

The tree is referred to as a holiday tree, but some consider it a religious symbol. They feel that all religious symbols should be permitted in the park or none at all.