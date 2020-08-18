 Dover Restaurant Owner Released From Lebanon After Jailed for Months Dies | New Hampshire Public Radio

Dover Restaurant Owner Released From Lebanon After Jailed for Months Dies

Amer Fakhoury
An American who was jailed for months in Lebanon and later released over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied has died.

The family of 57-year-old Amer Fakhoury, a restaurant owner in Dover, New Hampshire, says he died Monday at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Fakhoury had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma. Fakhoury was visiting family in Lebanon in September when he was detained.

Lebanese officials accused him of torturing prisoners at a prison run by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army. Fakhoury's family and lawyer said he worked at the prison, but had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in any interrogation or torture.

The charges were dismissed in March.

