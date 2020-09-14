Dos And Don'ts Of Getting Outdoors

As fall hiking season begins, and more people are opting outside than ever, we talk about how to explore the outdoors safely and responsibly, and about ways to enjoy hiking with your family.
Air date - Monday, September 14, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Lyndsey Vaillancourt - She blogs about hiking with her daughter at "Adventures with Aubrey." She's also an ambassador for the "Women Who Hike NH" group.
- Dave Anderson - Senior Director of Education for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
- Bob Holdsworth: State Advocate for the Leave No Trace Organization. He is a Master Educator for the Leave No Trace organization.