Dollars And Sense: How To Fix Your Credit Score

There are so many numbers that matter to us throughout our lives. GPAs, salaries, our age…but probably one of the most important ones is our credit score. It’s that three-digit number that determines whether or not we can buy a house, take out a loan or open a credit card.

Yet it seems to be a lot easier to hurt it than it does to help it. And it’s important to stay on top of it, according to The New York Times.



Managing your money can be stressful, especially when the world is reeling from a global health crisis. It may be tempting to ignore your bank statements or credit score when you are in a financial rut — but fight that urge. AnnualCreditReport.com.



For our personal finance series, “Dollars and Sense,” we’re demystifying the credit score.

What is it (yes, we’re really breaking it down that far)? How do you improve it? And where does it matter the most?

