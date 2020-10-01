Doing It Yourself: Home Improvement In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Has the election made you want to go outside and take a walk? Maybe hit something with a hammer? You’re not alone.

As our houses become more central to our lives, Americans have undertaken an unprecedented number of home improvement projects, especially as more and more of us work and study from home.

And the pandemic has changed life for those who used to help us with those projects. Home improvement companies and workers are having to adjust their practices to ensure the safety of their customers and workers.

What projects can most of us feasibly complete while we all stay home? And what could this mean for the home improvement industry moving forward?

