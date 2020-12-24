 Does U.S. Have Enough Dry Ice For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution? | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Does U.S. Have Enough Dry Ice For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution?

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on December 24, 2020 5:22 pm

COVID-19 vaccines must be kept at low temperatures. And to move ampuls between freezers, specialists use dry ice. NPR explores whether the U.S. has enough of it to ensure smooth vaccine distribution.