Desperate For Change, Ukrainians Choose A Complete Novice In Presidential Election By Lucian Kim • 3 hours ago Originally published on April 22, 2019 7:28 pm Ukrainians elected actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky as their next president. Zelensky has no government experience. His fame comes from a sitcom about a high school teacher who becomes president.