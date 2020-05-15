In Depth: Rural Healthcare and COVID-19

This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system, beginning with a look at rural healthcare. As a largely rural state, New Hampshire already had service challenges prior to the crisis in providing health care options for rural and underserved communities. Many rural hospitals were already struggling financially, and the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll. We discuss precautions taken in anticipation of the pandemic, how non-COVID-19 patient needs are being handled, and ideas for improving the strength of the rural health system. If you live in a rural community, how has health care in your town been affected?

Airdate: Monday, May 18, 2020

GUESTS:

Kevin Donovan - President and Chief Executive Officer of LRGHealthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare charitable trust representing Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, 22 affiliated medical practices, and service programs.

- President and Chief Executive Officer of LRGHealthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare charitable trust representing Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, 22 affiliated medical practices, and service programs. Tom Mee - RN, BSN, MBA, and Chief Executive Officer of North Country Healthcare, which includes Weeks Medical Center, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency.

NHPR's Todd Bookman wrote about LRGHealthcare's recent struggles.