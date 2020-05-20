In Depth: Health Care Workers and COVID-19

This week on The Exchange: An in-depth series on the impact of COVID-19 on our health care system. Among those most vulnerable to this disease are health care workers; many have dealt with shortages of testing supplies, equipment, and staff, as well as shifting guidelines from authorities. We talk with three New Hampshire caregivers, all in the early years of their careers, about how this pandemic has affected them and their workplaces, as well as how these experiences might help shape the future of their fields.

Air date: May 21, 2020

GUESTS:

Brittany Boutin - A licensed nursing assistant, she works in the cardio-vascular surgical unit at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She has also worked in a rehabilitation hospital and a nursing home in New Hampshire.

Meredith Milligan - Now in her second year second year resident at the New Hampshire Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency Program based at Concord Hospital, Dr. Milligan graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in 2018l. She has worked in a variety of settings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Emergency Department, inpatient medicine service, and clinic.

Tayla Trask - After working as a nurse at the Catholic Medical Center and The Elliott Hospital, she signed up to be a travelling nurse with Medical Solutions.. Her first assignment: A COVID-19 unit in Brooklyn, New York. She returned to New Hampshire in early May, quarantined herself for two weeks, and has tested negative for the virus. Her next assignment: Lewes, Delaware.