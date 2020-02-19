Democrats Debate: Live Updates from Nevada

Six Democratic presidential candidates will debate tonight in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses Saturday.

The candidates on stage are: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Bloomberg made the debate based on a second-place showing in a recent national poll, but the former New York City mayor is not on the ballot in Nevada, or in South Carolina's primary.

Follow along during the debate for live updates and NPR analysis -- which will show below when the debate begins at 9 p.m. ET. NBC News and MSNBC are hosting the debate, in partnership with the Nevada Independent.

