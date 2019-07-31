Democrats Debate in Detroit, Night 2: Live Coverage, Analysis

Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Detroit in Part II of the second round of debates on Wednesday night. The debate televised on CNN starts at 8 p.m. EST. Click here for coverage of the first night of the debate.

Visit NHPR's 2020 First-in-the-Nation Primary page for additional political news

The 10 candidates on the stage July 31: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang

Tune in here for live coverage, updates and fact checking.

Loading...