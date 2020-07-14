 By Degrees: How Do Climate Justice and Racial Justice Intersect? | New Hampshire Public Radio
By Degrees: How Do Climate Justice and Racial Justice Intersect?

Just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational reckoning on racial justice. As part of NHPR's climate change reporting initiative, By Degrees. we discuss the overlap between climate justice and racial justice. We explore where environmental racism and injustice occur in our state and our region, and examine the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light. Can our response to climate change address systemic racism and improve the lives of marginalized people? 

Airdate: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

GUESTS:

  • J. Mijin Cha: Assistant Professor, Urban and Environmental Policy at Occidental College in LA.
  • Annie Ropeik: NHPR Reporter.
  • Emma Shapiro-Weiss: Campaigns Director for 350NH.org.
  • Rev. Vernon K. Walker: Program Manager of the Communities Responding to Extreme Weather (CREW), and Executive Committee member of the Sierra Club Massachusetts.  

 Listen to Annie Ropeik's reporting: COVID And Black Lives Matter Have Spurred Real Change; Why Can’t Climate Change Do The Same?

 

