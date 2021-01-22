 By Degrees: Energy Efficiency Efforts During the Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

By Degrees: Energy Efficiency Efforts During the Pandemic

By The Exchange 3 hours ago
  • The state's utilities will encourage the installation of heat pumps to help meet new energy efficiency savings goals.
    The state's utilities will encourage the installation of heat pumps to help meet new energy efficiency savings goals.
    /Kristoferb - Creative Commons

While efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on your carbon footprint, how much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big debate for N.H. utility regulators. The Public Utilities Commission delayed their decision on this issue in December 2020 and is expected to make a ruling by mid-February 2021. As part of  NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting project, we examined the pros and cons of greater efficiency, and whether businesses and residents should have to deal with up-front costs to create savings down the road. What does this debate say about the state’s energy future? 

Airdate: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Original airdate: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020


GUESTS:

  • David J. Creer - Director of Public Policy for the Business & Industry Association of NH.
  • D. Maurice Kreis - New Hampshire's Consumer Advocate in the Office of the Consumer Advocate. He represents the interests of the Granite State's residential utility customers at the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere.
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR energy & environment reporter.
  • Heather Tebbetts - Manager, Rates & Regulatory Affairs at Liberty Utilities.
  • Michael Vose - Republican state representative from Epping; chairman of the House Science, Technology, & Energy Committee.

 Read Annie Ropeik's reporting on this issue, including her latest on N.H. Regulators Delay Key Energy Efficiency Decision, Extending Current Rates. In Patch Kreis: NH's Public Utility Commission Gets A Really Bad Letter 

 

inDepthNH: Rep. Vose Opinion: Consumer Advocate’s Column Missed the Point

NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect our environment statewide.

How are you responding to climate change in your life? Take our quick, updated survey and help shape NHPR's reporting project, By Degrees.

   

Tags: 
Climate & Business
Public Utilities Commission
Climate Change
Energy Efficiency
How We Spend Money

Related Content

N.H. Regulators Delay Key Energy Efficiency Decision, Extending Current Rates

By Dec 29, 2020
NHPUC

The state Public Utilities Commission says it needs more time to decide on the future of New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs, meaning no immediate changes to residents’ utility bills.

Citing Economic Fears, House Republicans Call On PUC To Postpone 2021 Energy Efficiency Plan

By Nov 30, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR News

Citing pandemic-driven economic concerns, top Republican state lawmakers are asking the Public Utilities Commission to put off the adoption of more aggressive energy efficiency goals, currently set to take effect at the start of next year.

N.H. Electric, Gas Utilities Propose 'Ambitious' New Energy Efficiency Goals

By Sep 3, 2020
NHSaves

New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan that aims to cut costs and carbon emissions but could slightly increase customers’ bills in the short-term.

The proposal centers on the utility-run NHSaves rebate program, which gives ratepayers incentives to use less energy by upgrading things like appliances, insulation or machinery.

State Emissions Commission Finds Little Consensus, As Political Debate On Climate Change Heats Up

By Dec 11, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A health-focused commission on reducing New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions has finished its work with one recommendation: for the state Legislature to do more formal study of the issue next year.