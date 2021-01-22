By Degrees: Energy Efficiency Efforts During the Pandemic

While efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on your carbon footprint, how much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big debate for N.H. utility regulators. The Public Utilities Commission delayed their decision on this issue in December 2020 and is expected to make a ruling by mid-February 2021. As part of NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting project, we examined the pros and cons of greater efficiency, and whether businesses and residents should have to deal with up-front costs to create savings down the road. What does this debate say about the state’s energy future?

Airdate: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Original airdate: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

GUESTS:

David J. Creer - Director of Public Policy for the Business & Industry Association of NH.

- Director of Public Policy for the Business & Industry Association of NH. D. Maurice Kreis - New Hampshire's Consumer Advocate in the Office of the Consumer Advocate. He represents the interests of the Granite State's residential utility customers at the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere.

- New Hampshire's Consumer Advocate in the Office of the Consumer Advocate. He represents the interests of the Granite State's residential utility customers at the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Annie Ropeik - NHPR energy & environment reporter.

- NHPR energy & environment reporter. Heather Tebbetts - Manager, Rates & Regulatory Affairs at Liberty Utilities.

- Manager, Rates & Regulatory Affairs at Liberty Utilities. Michael Vose - Republican state representative from Epping; chairman of the House Science, Technology, & Energy Committee.

Read Annie Ropeik's reporting on this issue, including her latest on N.H. Regulators Delay Key Energy Efficiency Decision, Extending Current Rates. In Patch Kreis: NH's Public Utility Commission Gets A Really Bad Letter



inDepthNH: Rep. Vose Opinion: Consumer Advocate’s Column Missed the Point

NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect our environment statewide.

