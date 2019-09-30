Dartmouth, Company to Share $4.7M in Opioid Treatment Funds

Opioid prescription pills.
Credit NHPR Photo

Dartmouth College and a health care technology company are sharing $4.7 million in federal grant money to work on improving the treatment of opioid addiction.

The college and a company called Q2i will work on translating medical research on opioid addiction into real-world practice and researching new strategies to prevent and treat it.

The funding is from the National Institutes of Health for a program provides resources to test new approaches aimed at improving treatment for chronic pain, curbing the rates of opioid use disorder and overdoses and achieving long-term recovery from opioid addiction.

It was announced by the state's congressional delegation on Monday.

