Dartmouth College Sees Increase In Demand For Financial Aid

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Flickr Creative Commons / Brave Sir Robin

Dartmouth College says it has seen a surge in current and accepted students asking for more financial aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college says it’s anticipating an increase in financial aid of $8 to $10 million more for next school year.

Subscribe to NHPR's COVID-19 newsletter to get the latest updates

Dartmouth is trying to raise more money to maintain its need-blind admissions, and it’s creating a $20 million scholarship fund to meet the increased financial aid demand of the next two years.

Phil Hanlon, Dartmouth’s president, has laid out a plan to expand the family income threshold for a full-tuition scholarship to $125,000 and says that the college remains committed to meeting the full demonstrated need of all students regardless of citizenship status.

The college is also taking a series of steps to reduce its costs – and expects operating losses of up to $100 million by the end of June.

So far, Dartmouth has implemented a hiring freeze through the end of the year and canceled salary increases through next fiscal year.

Support NHPR's journalism - become a member today

Tags: 
Dartmouth College
Upper Valley
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

New App Helping Dartmouth Students 'Unmask' Discussion on Mental Health

By & Feb 3, 2020
Alex McOwen/NHPR

After seeing many of his peers at Dartmouth College struggle with their mental health during his freshman year, Sanat Mohapatra decided he had to do something about it.

That’s how Unmasked, a social media application focused on anonymous peer-to-peer support, was born.

Mohapatra, now a senior at Dartmouth, recently spoke with NHPR’s Peter Biello to tell him more about his new app.

Outdoor Dining Resumes In New Hampshire

By & 15 minutes ago
Sea / Sean Hurley/NHPR

After two months of being limited to curbside pickup and delivery only, restaurants and cafes across New Hampshire are again serving customers outdoors.

Monday marked the next phase in the gradual reopening of the state’s food service industry, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting restrictions.

Coronavirus Update: Some Outdoor Attractions Reopen; Antibody Testing Indicates Low Exposure In N.H.

By 4 minutes ago
Sarah Gibson | NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

As Sununu Divvies Up N.H.'s COVID Relief Money, Political Allies Sometimes Benefit

By 2 hours ago
Casey McDermott / NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized spending millions on New Hampshire’s COVID-19 relief efforts in recent weeks, using powers he established through a state of emergency declaration two months ago. He’s done so without the oversight typically provided by lawmakers and the Executive Council.