Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Damian Lillard Leads Portland Trail Blazers To Victory In First Round Of NBA Playoffs

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on April 24, 2019 7:58 pm

One player has excelled in the NBA playoffs: Damian Lillard. The all-star point guard has carried the Portland Trail Blazers all season thanks to his play and, more importantly, his leadership.