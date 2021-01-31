 Current Events In The Classroom: Creative Ways Educators Are Teaching Civics | New Hampshire Public Radio
Current Events In The Classroom: Creative Ways Educators Are Teaching Civics

The past year has been a living civics lesson for our country: two impeachments, a tense election, a split U.S. Senate, and an insurrection at the Capitol. We talk with two New Hampshire educators about how they’re bringing these realities into their classrooms, and how students are tapping into this moment. 

Looking for lesson plans, activities, and podcast episodes for students? Check out Civics 101. 

Air date: Monday, January 1, 2021. 

GUESTS:

  • Mary Ellen Wessels - Middle school social studies and humanities teacher at Gate City Charter School for the Arts, a public charter school in Merrimack that integrates art into the curriculum. 
  • Benjamin Bacote - High school English and social studies teacher at Waterville Valley Academy, a private school for snowsport student-athletes.

For social studies teachers looking for additional resources, check out the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education and the #sschat, a national resource for teachers. 

This show was produced by Christina Phillips. 

