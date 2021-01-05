The COVID-19 Vaccine Is In New Hampshire. Three Weeks In, Here’s What We Know

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in New Hampshire in mid-December, with the Moderna vaccine arriving soon after - marking a turning point, but not the end, of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors say they’re beginning to feel excitement, and a bit of relief.

“I think the timing couldn't be better from the sense of the exhaustion of our health care workers,” said Cass Walker, vice president of administrative and support services at Lakes Region General Healthcare. “The stress is extreme and the staffing continues to be a struggle for all of us. So it’s just a ray of sunshine and a ray of hope.”

As the state and the country continue the monumental effort of immunizing people, here are answers to some questions you might have about the vaccine.

How many doses of the vaccine are available in New Hampshire?

According to the latest data from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, 64,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to New Hampshire as of Dec. 31, between both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots, but they may not all be physically in the state yet. As of that date, 48,620 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites, and 21,126 have been administered to people, or about a third of all doses received.

New Hampshire is expecting another 17,175 doses to arrive the week of Jan. 4, and officials have said about 18,000 more are expected each subsequent week for now.

For the latest vaccine data, which is being updated by the state weekly, visit our COVID-19 data tracker.

Who has been vaccinated so far?

We’re currently in “phase 1a” of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes people considered the most at risk for COVID-19: health care workers, first responders, and people associated with long-term care settings.

According to state data, 21,126 of them have been vaccinated as of Dec. 31, out of over 100,000 total people included in that group. That includes:

5,065 people associated with the pharmacy partnership program for long-term care facilities;

13,366 people associated with hospitals;

2,253 people who were vaccinated at state-managed vaccination sites (like first responders and other health workers);

153 people at regional public health network sites;

289 others (residents and staff of the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home, and health care workers at prisons).

State data for how those vaccines are administered is available only by vaccination site, not by population.

The state is currently far behind its goal to immunize the more than 100,000 people in this first group by the end of January. State health officials say the 13 state vaccination sites that have recently opened up across the state will speed the pace of inoculation and eventually be able to deliver 25,000 shots per week.

How fast is New Hampshire vaccinating its residents?

Based on the available data, the state gave about 9,850 shots per week in its first few weeks of vaccine distribution.

New Hampshire appears to be administering vaccines slower than almost every other state in the region, according to CDC data. While New Hampshire has vaccinated 1.6 percent of the state’s population -- on par with Massachusetts -- other surrounding states, including Maine and Vermont, have immunized closer to 2.5 percent of their populations. The Granite State is, however, vaccinating at a similar rate as most other states across the nation.

Nationally, Operation Warp Speed is lagging far behind its immunization goal. The Trump Administration aimed to have over 20 million people immunized by the end of 2020; instead only 2.1 million people had gotten shots by then.

The new coronavirus vaccines require two doses. How will the state keep track of who needs their second dose?

The state has set up an initial version of its immunization registry meant to support the first phase of distribution. The system is called VAMS: the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Frontline health workers who plan to get the vaccine will be able to register online to get their vaccine through VAMS, and will get an email notification before it’s time for their second dose.

But the state is currently working on shifting to a different registration system for the general public. Eventually, after the initial distribution phase, the state will use the New Hampshire Immunization Information System (NHIIS) to order doses and store and share immunization data. It will eventually be used for all vaccines. Providers are required to participate in the registry to record information about the COVID-19 vaccine -- but not other vaccines -- as ordered by Gov. Chris Sununu.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are administered 21 days apart, while Moderna’s are administered 28 days apart.

Is the vaccine safe?

The FDA found “no specific safety concerns” with Pfizer’s vaccine in people ages 16 and over, and an analysis found it to be 95 percent effective. The Moderna vaccine, found to be 94 to 95 percent effective in people 18 and over, was also given a favorable safety profile by the FDA.

Serious reactions were rare, but there are some minor side effects like redness at the injection site, fatigue and headaches. Hospitals are taking those side effects, paired with existing workforce shortages, into account as they begin to vaccinate their staff.

"Given the potential side effects of fever, and some of the other things that they're seeing...we obviously don't want to do all of our front line workers at once. So we're going to try to stagger it,” said Jamie LaRoche, director of provider network operations at Lakes Region General Healthcare.

As many New Hampshire frontline health care workers have already gotten their first dose, hospitals say even minor side effects among their staff have been rare.

Hospitals and long-term care facilities say they’ve been holding Q&A sessions and kicking off educational campaigns to help build trust in the vaccine. A wider public information campaign on the statewide level is in the planning stages, too. Beth Daly, chief of New Hampshire’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said the state “recognize[s] that we need to use alternative mechanisms to reach people who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and have been disproportionately impacted,” and will work with groups to ensure equity of distribution.

When will I be able to get my vaccine?

State health officials estimate that it could be six to 12 months until there is “widespread access” to the vaccine. They say they will be vaccinating those in phase 1a -- a group that includes over 100,000 people -- until the middle or end of January.

The next stage in New Hampshire’s draft vaccination plan, phase 1b, includes people with comorbidities that put them at significantly higher risk and older adults living in congregate settings. That phase could begin as early as the end of January or the beginning of February.

Phase 2, which could begin in March or April, includes other high risk groups like teachers, people in group homes or homeless shelters, and people in jails or prisons, and all older adults that were not included in phase 1. Officials are aiming to vaccinate 100 people per hour at 13 fixed state sites once this phase begins.

However, it is important to note that the groups next in line for the vaccine have not yet been officially determined by the state and are still under discussion. Phases in the draft plan are in line with national recommendations and will likely be similar to those, officials say.

Providers like physicians and pharmacies are also currently enrolling with the state to get vaccines and assist with distribution starting soon, so you may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from your primary care doctor, just as you would other routine vaccines. However, those not included in the current vaccination group, phase 1a, cannot yet register to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Is the vaccine immediately effective in people?

No, the vaccine does not provide immediate protection from COVID-19. However, the FDA reports that the Pfizer-made vaccine does begin to provide protection for some recipients about 10 days after the initial dose, according to data released by the agency. The second dose, delivered 21 days after the first dose, boosts immunity above 90 percent and is highly recommended.

Public health experts are still studying the new COVID-19 variant recently detected in the United Kingdom, but according to the CDC, there is not yet any evidence that suggests the approved vaccines are any less effective against the new strain.