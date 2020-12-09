COVID-19 Outbreak Grows at NH State Prison for Men

A coronavirus outbreak continues to grow inside the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Twenty-one cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in the general inmate population, and over 160 of the inmates are now in quarantine.

The Department of Correction says 16 staff at the prison are not coming into work after having recently tested positive, and that members of the National Guard are being trained for positions at the prison to ensure it remains properly staffed.

The state's secure psychiatric unit, also in Concord, is reporting seven current cases among its residents.

There are no positive cases reported so far among inmates in the women's prison facility, but seven inmates are in quarantine after several staff there tested positive.

So far during the pandemic, correctional facilities in New Hampshire have been spared the deadly outbreaks seen in prisons elsewhere.

In October, eight inmates tested positive at the federal prison in Berlin.