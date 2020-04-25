Coronavirus Update: WMNF Closes Trailheads; Sununu Extends State of Emergency

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Live coronavirus blog:

Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order is in effect. Read Emergency Order No. 17. It has an exhibit outlining businesses deemed essential, and therefore exempt from closing. New Hampshire schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year.

WMNF closes high-use trailheads, day-use areas

Update: Saturday, April 25, 9:09 a.m.

The White Mountain National Forest is closing several high-use trail heads and day-use areas until further notice. The closures include some dispersed recreation facilities.

The WMNF remains open, but officials are urging the public to hike or walk locally during the state's emergency order and stay-at-home order.

The growing concern is increased exposure to coronavirus, with what's described as an unseasonably high number of visitors to the national forest.

"As the warmer weather approaches, the forest continues to see increased visitation at recreation sites, trailheads and trails," says Connie Carpenter, WMNF Acting Forest Supervisor. "It is difficult to practice physical distancing and maintain high use sites to CDC guidelines."

Trails are open, but they are only accessible by foot traffic.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu extends state of emergency

Update: Friday, April 24, 5:38 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu has extended the state of emergency for another 21 days.

The original order was issued on March 13, when New Hampshire had six diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Today, the number of diagnosed cases in the state stands at 1,720, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional orders from the governor Friday require insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to be more flexible as a part of COVID-19 response.

The orders also ensure workers compensation for first responders exposed to COVID-19.

And another order allows recently-retired employees to return to their employers without a waiting period.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 2 additional deaths, 53 new cases

Update: Friday, April 24, 5:01 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials on Friday announced two additional deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 53.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the deaths were in Rockingham and Strafford counties, and both men were 60 and older.

With 53 new positive test results, the total number of coronavirus cases in New Hampshire climbs to 1,720.

Six of the new cases required hospitalization. To date, 224 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus, or 13 percent of the total known cases. (Click here to view a larger, high-resolution map of town-by-town cases in N.H.)

The state says 578 people have recovered after being infected with the virus.

More than 16,000 residents in New Hampshire have tested negative for coronavirus. As of Friday, 2,250 people were being monitored.

- NHPR Staff

Merchants discuss reopening the economy

Update: Friday, April 24, 4:35 p.m.

Nancy Kyle, of the Retail Merchants Association, stressed that store owners want to reopen, but only when it's safe to do so. She spoke Friday to the governor's task force examining how best to reopen the economy when various emergency orders and restrictions are lifted.

Kyle urged the group to not consider reopening on Memorial Day weekend, and said whenever the state does reopen stores, it should start midweek to give everybody time to adjust to their new reality - including those businesses along the Massachusetts border.

"Especially those on the southern tier are going to have problems, because of Massachusetts being a hot spot - 41,000 cases, just over the southern border is a huge population," she said.

Kyle predicted that getting laid off retail workers back to work will be a problem, as many can collect more on enhanced unemployment than they earned on the job. She suggested mounting a PR campaign, when the time comes, to convince the public it's safe to go shopping again. She also proposed a hotline for store owners to seek advice on best practices to ensure shoppers are safe.

- NHPR Staff

Nashua ramps up testing

Update: Friday, April 24, 4:06 p.m.

The city of Nashua says it is ramping up coronavirus testing and outreach. Mayor Donchess announced Friday the city will soon add four staff to the city's health department to expand emergency and health services related to the pandemic.

Nashua will pay for the new hires with a grant from the CDC Foundation, which recently received a $15 million donation from the social media platform TikTok.

Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley says the city will also start offering pop-up testing sites, once a week, at a soup kitchen or community hub. She says the idea is to increase access to vulnerable residents who otherwise wouldn't be tested.

"We're making sure that individuals who don't have cars, don't have primary care providers, may not have insurance - we can offer those tests in our community," she said during a news conference. Bagley says they have had a hard time getting enough test kits but that Nashua should get more through the additional federal aid coming to New Hampshire.

- Sarah Gibson

Rise in unexplained infant deaths in N.H.

Update: Friday, April 24, 3 p.m.

The state Office of Child Advocate is urging parents to practice safe sleeping practices, after a rise in unexplained infant deaths in New Hampshire.

Director Moira O'Neill says this increase may be a result of new habits formed during the stay-at-home order. Since February, the OCA has received reports of two infant deaths that may be associated with unsafe sleep practices.

O'Neill says advocates in other New England states are seeing a similar trend.

"It's possible that if people change their routines and they're napping during the day or they're drinking alcohol when they're taking care of their kids, they may be more likely to fall asleep with their infants in the same sleep environment, like their bed or a sofa," she says. "And that really enhances the opportunity for the death of an infant."

- Alex McOwen

President signs $484 billion coronavirus aid bill

Update: Friday, April 24, 1:07 p.m.

President Trump has signed the $484 billion coronavirus aid recovery and relief bill to further support small businesses, workers, health care facilities and testing for COVID-19.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who negotiated the small business assistance provisions in the bill, says the package helps smaller businesses that may lack a relationship with a big bank.

It includes $75 billion in grants for health care providers and $25 billion to ramp up coronavirus testing. New Hampshire will get at least $17 million from this testing fund, Shaheen says.

- NHPR Staff

Delegation highlights need for VA claim review

Update: Friday, April 24, 12:21 p.m.

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is raising concern after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is ending its current 48-hour review period for claim determination.

The delegation wrote the VA, following criticism the New Hampshire Veterans of Foreign Wars leveled over the proposed changes.

"We are deeply concerned that the VA is phasing out this quality review mechanism in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff assisting veterans are working at remote locations with fewer resources during an ever-evolving situation. Our country is facing an unprecedented emergency, and confusion during this crisis only leads to further frustration."

Read the letter

- NHPR Staff

USNH enacts policy changes to address COVID-19 fiscal issues

Update: Friday, April 24, 11:30 a.m.

The University System of New Hampshire has enacted three new policies to address fiscal issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including a new furlough policy for workers not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The new furlough policy "allows campuses to place eligible employees, pursuant to a written notice, on an unpaid furlough of up to 120 days (subject to earlier recall based upon business needs)," according to the document. This will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2020.

The USNH board approved the policies earlier this month to assist with the "cash preservation," University of New Hampshire President Jim Dean writes.

The fiscal challenges at UNH involved the university refunding $27.2 million to students in pro-rated dining, housing and student fees, Dean notes.

- Dan Tuohy

Sununu tells towns, cities to be careful with budgets

Update: Friday, April 24, 10:41

Gov. Chris Sununu says towns and cities should not expect federal coronavirus relief funds will make up for any lost revenues.

He said the state just received guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how New Hampshire can spend more than $1.25 billion in federal aid.

There is flexibility to administer funds to address COVID-19 related expenses to small businesses, non-profit groups, public institutions, and cities and towns. It cannot, however, "backfill" budgets, either for local government or the state, he says.

"Cities and towns must be very careful in how they approach, not just today's budget, but future budgets," he said. "The days of spending like it's 2018 are behind us," he said.

- Josh Rogers

Scammers targeting PPP

Update: Friday, April 24, 9 a.m.

Scammers are targeting small businesses with a promise of access to paycheck protection loans, says U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a co-author of the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is designed to provide forgivable loans to help small businesses and their workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Collins says scammers are promising guidance and advice about getting a loan, and asking for a fee.

The loan has no application fee.

3 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks at nursing homes

Update: Thursday, April 23, 6:15 p.m.

New Hampshire has had three more deaths related to COVID-19, all three related to known outbreaks at long-term care or nursing homes. Dr. Ben Chan, the state epidemiologist, said Thursday (April 23) that the total number of deaths in the state is now 51.

Sixty percent of the deaths involve residents at institutional facilities or settings, he says.

The addition of 84 new positive test results brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,670 in New Hampshire, with 218 requiring hospital care at some point, according to Chan.

Chan said the state Department of Health and Human Services does not believe New Hampshire is seeing an increase in community-based transmission. It is not an increase in the spread of coronavirus, rather, it is an increase in testing, he says.

Chan says 800 to 900 people are being tested a day, about double the daily rate from a week ago. Expanded testing is a key strategy to identify, respond to, and contain COVID-19 across the state, he says.

The state also announced two additional outbreaks at long-term care, institutional centers. Derry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center had eight residents and five staff members testing positive for the virus. At Pleasant Valley Nursing Home in Derry, four residents and three staff members tested positive, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Shibinette provided an updated on existing outbreaks at five facilities:

Bellamy Fields in Dover: 33 residents and 10 staff have tested positive

Easterseals in Manchester: 44 residents and 56 staff tested positive

Hanover Hill in Manchester: 47 residents and 40 staff tested positive

Huntington at Nashua: 23 residents and 17 staff tested positive

Salem Woods: 21 residents and five staff tested positive

New Hampshire saw single-day highs in both the number of new infections and COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu wants to maintain planned business tax cuts.

Update: Thursday, April 23, 6:10 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu doesn’t want plunging state tax receipts due to the coronavirus pandemic to undo a planned round of business tax cuts. Sununu says he will ask lawmakers to preserve the planned reductions to the state’s main business taxes even if the state fails to meet the revenue targets called for by law.

Business tax rates were a key point of friction in the fight over the last state budget. The final deal kept tax cuts that Sununu prioritized and that Democrats opposed, but it conditioned the rate reductions on the state hitting certain revenue targets.

Governor Sununu says the financial blow from COVID-19 makes that impossible, but says it would be wrong to ask businesses to forgo the tax cuts.

“When they are strained to the hilt, asking them to put more, in taxes to the state is absolutely wrong. It’s the wrong approach and the wrong thing to do,” Sununu says.

Sununu said he would ask lawmakers to “revoke” tax increase triggers included in current law. As of yesterday evening, lawmakers had yet to receive a formal request from Sununu. But Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, who is also running for governor, was quick to criticize Sununu as going back on his word, and prioritizing the interests of corporations over those of the people.

- Josh Rogers

Federal aid is trickling down to businesses and care providers

Update: Thursday, April 23, 5:40 p.m.

New details emerged Thursday on how federal coronavirus aid is trickling down to New Hampshire's small businesses and healthcare facilities. State officials discussed federal aid options for a range of sectors at Thursday’s stakeholder advisory group meeting of the governor's COVID-19 response board.

They said around 1,400 healthcare providers in the state have received $164 million in federal grants from a fund to cover their lost revenue and coronavirus response. The initial rollout of that fund, which totals $100 billion nationwide, focused on providers with high rates of Medicare reimbursement. The state said other kinds of providers will receive grants in the next week or so.

On the advisory board call, Lisa English of the Department of Health and Human Services said this kind of federal funding total may “sound huge,” but so is the economic toll of the pandemic.

“That has to be looked at in the context of the incredible losses,” English said.

Meanwhile, she said more than 11,000 New Hampshire small businesses got about $2 billion in federal payroll protection or PPP loans before initial funding ran out. NHPR is among the organizations who received loans through the program.

Officials are still waiting on state-level data to see what kind of companies received most of that money, and what sectors missed out on the loans before federal funding dried up.

- Annie Ropeik

Sununu says COVID-19 funds can't be used to backfill state budget

Update: Thursday, April 23, 5:25 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu says federal money meant to help New Hampshire address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic can't be used to plug holes in state and municipal budgets.

Speaking in Concord this afternoon, Sununu said the more than $1 billion New Hampshire is getting from Congress is meant to provide direct relief to businesses, non-profits and others harmed by the health emergency. But he said federal guidelines say that money can't be used to offset drops in revenues due to a slowdown in business activity.

Sununu said later federal relieve packages may allow for greater flexibility in how that aid can be used.

- NHPR Staff

Hospitality industry backs phased-in approach to reopening

Update: Thursday, April 23, 4:31 p.m.

A task force created to outline the best way New Hampshire can safely reopen its economy heard a presentation Thursday from one of the hardest hit sectors: the hotel and restaurant industry.

Mike Somers with the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association told the Governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force that he would support a multi-step plan that could see restaurants begin serving customers outdoors as early as May 5.

A second phase, when it is determined safe to implement, would permit indoor dining and the reopening of hotels, though, with strict limitations on social distancing. Personal protective equipment would be provided for staff, and they would be screened for a fever or any symptoms before beginning their shifts.

Hand sanitizer would be made available to customers. Menus would need to be either disposable or laminated to ensure they can be disinfected. Hotel gyms and pools would remain closed, as would any buffet-style food offerings.

Somers said even a small volume of customers, if they can be kept safe, is vital.

"Frankly, we are in survival mode, and this is just about trying to help them get to the other side," Somers told the committee, which is made up of lawmakers and a variety of industry representatives.

The hospitality industry is one of the state's largest employers, with about 70,000 jobs in New Hampshire. It is also a major driver of tax dollars, with the meals and rooms tax accounting for $360 million in revenues.

Somers told the committee that he expects those tax receipts to fall by 90% for April and May. Approximately 30,000 workers have been laid off or seen their hours reduced, he said.

The task force is hearing from a range of industries this week and next. The retail and manufacturing sector will present on Friday. Public comment is scheduled for May 1. Gov. Chris Sununu will have the final say for when steps to reopen will be implemented. He said he will work with neighboring states to ensure there is a coordinated approach, which could include opening different regions of the state up at different times.

- Todd Bookman

Schools spent over $40 million in response to COVID-19

Update: Thursday, April 23, 4:11 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Education says schools spent at least $40 million on pandemic-related expenses in the first three weeks of remote learning.

Since school closures on March 16, the state DOE has asked districts to document "extraordinary expenses" related to the coronavirus.

This includes hardware and Internet purchases for students and teachers, and the delivery of meals to students at home. It also includes payment for services that were contracted but aren't being provided, such as salaries for staff who aren't working now that buildings are closed.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says about 80 percent of public schools have submitted expenses, which add up to about $40 million for the first three weeks of remote learning.

This exceeds the $37.6 million in federal coronavirus aid that New Hampshire is expecting soon for its K-12 schools.

The state DOE says it is in the process of figuring out what expenses are eligible, so that when the federal funds arrive, districts will receive at least partial reimbursement.

- Sarah Gibson

N.H. to get more funds to boost testing

Update: Thursday, April 23, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire will receive at least $17 million for more coronavirus testing from the next federal aid package, according to the state's congressional delegation.

The delegation says President Trump is expected to sign the bipartisan bill.

The legislation also directs the administration to put out a plan to expand access to virus testing.

That access has been patchy so far in New Hampshire. The state now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

- Annie Ropeik

State releases some demographic data on COVID-19 patients

Update: Thursday, April 23, 11:00 a.m.

New Hampshire public health officials are releasing the first demographic breakdown of residents infected with COVID-19. It shows the virus is disproportionately affecting the state’s black and Hispanic population – in line with how the pandemic has spread in many other parts of the country.

Black residents account for 5.4% of coronavirus cases so far, but are just 1.4% of New Hampshire’s population, according to U.S. Census data provided by the state.

The pattern is similar for Hispanic and Latino people, who make up 6.1% of cases but just 3.9% of the population.

Manchester and Nashua are home to by far the greatest number of the state's Black and Hispanic residents. These cities have also seen high rates of coronavirus infection – each has more cases than any New Hampshire county besides Rockingham.

Across the country, Black and Hispanic people are more likely to have chronic health conditions, lower incomes and less access to healthcare – all aspects of structural racism that can elevate risks from COVID-19.

Communities of color are also more likely to have higher levels of air pollution, which, recent research shows, may correspond to higher coronavirus death rates.

Eighty-one percent of the state’s COVID-19 infections are among white residents, who make up 90% percent of the state. Asian people account for 3.2% of cases and 3% of the population.

People of all other races – including indigenous and mixed-race people – make up 4.4% of the state’s coronavirus infections and only 1.8% of the population.

The state says it knows racial information for 80% of patients who have tested positive.

Residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties remain the hardest hit by the pandemic. The new state report also shows that healthcare workers continue to account for a third of all infections.

People in their fifties account for the greatest number of cases – more than 300. People aged 60 and older make up a smaller percent of the state’s cases, but are far more affected, proportionately, than other age groups.

- Annie Ropeik

Summer fairs canceled

Update: Thursday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.

Some summer fairs In New Hampshire have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Stratham Fair is annually the first in a season of fairs that stretches into October, but the event, scheduled for July, has been called off.

The annual Lancaster Fair, held during Labor Day weekend, has also been canceled.

- NHPR Staff

Six more COVID-19 deaths bring state's total to 48

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 6:30 p.m.

Six more people have died of coronavirus in New Hampshire, the state announced Wednesday (April 22).

Two of the patients were male residents of Rockingham County, three were males from Hillsborough County, and one was a female resident of Strafford County. All were over 60 years old.

Subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest news and updates on coronavirus in N.H.

The Department of Health and Human Services also announced 99 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total positive test results to 1,588. Several cases are still under investigation, DHHS says.

Of the new cases, 23 of the patients are under the age of 18.

Click here for NHPR's breakdown of COVID-19 testing and results in New Hampshire.

The regional breakdown of new cases is: 27 in Rockingham County; 53 in Hillsborough County (including 38 in Manchester and five in Nashua); six in Strafford County; four in Merrimack County; and three in Cheshire County. The county of residence has not yet been determined for six of the new cases.

Seven new hospitalizations for COVID-19 were announced, bringing total hospitalizations in the state to 213, of 13% of total cases.

- NHPR Staff

Two ICE detainees released over coronavirus concerns

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 5:50 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered the release of two immigrants detained at the ICE facility in Strafford County's jail, citing concerns about susceptibility to the coronavirus.

The two detainees are named plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and five private law firms last week. The lawsuit asks all 62 ICE detainees in the jail be released on bail, arguing that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE cannot ensure social distancing and proper hygiene at the jail during the pandemic.

All the detainees are currently involved in federal immigration proceedings.

Judge Landya B. McCafferty, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire, made the decision today after a telephonic conference. A hearing is scheduled on Thursday morning to determine whether attorneys working with the ACLU can access discovery to determine the identities and health conditions of the remaining detainees.

- Sarah Gibson

School districts will get money to offset special education costs

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 5:20 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Education is sending a million dollars to school districts to help with special education costs during remote learning. Many school districts expect an increase in their special ed costs this summer and fall, as they work to get students with disabilities back on track after school closure.

The grants are based on student population and range from three to twenty-five thousand dollars. The money can be used for technology, software, and other services to support remote learning for special ed students.

The money is left over from federal grants New Hampshire received in previous years, before the pandemic.

- Sarah Gibson

Hospitality leader says N.H. tourism industry in dire straits

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 4:35 p.m.

The head of the New Hampshire lodging and restaurant association says the coronavirus has had a catastrophic impact on local tourism.

Mike Somers spoke to a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers on the governor’s emergency relief and recovery board Wednesday (April 22). He said the industry will need significant help from the state just to survive.

"We suspect that it will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars that will be needed just to prop businesses up. This does not make them whole by any measure - it will allow them to get through this and come out the other side," he said.

Somers says restaurants and hotels will also need significant marketing help to convince consumers that its safe to go out to eat and travel - whenever that day comes.

- Lauren Chooljian

Democrats' lawsuit over Sununu spending dismissed

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 2:49 p.m.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by top Democratic lawmakers over federal COVID-19 funding.

The suit challenged Gov. Chris Sununu's power to spend more than $1.25 billion without legislative review or approval. In his 16-page opinion, Superior Court Judge David A. Anderson granted Sununu's motion to dismiss, writing that stopping or delaying the governor from distributing funds in the midst of a global pandemic would be contrary to the public interest. As such, he concluded the lawmakers' lacked standing.

Sununu, in a press release after the order was issued, said it "is paramount that we get relief out to New Hampshire families fast, and that is what I am determined to do."

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff and Senate President Donna Soucy argued the governor was cutting out the legislature, in approving receipt and expenditure of the federal funds. Sununu is a Republican. Democrats are in majority control of the Legislature.

The Democrats, which included Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord and Sen. Lou D'Allesandro of Manchester, contend the judge got it wrong. "The legislature constitutionally holds the 'power of the purse,'' and the Joint Fiscal Committee is the body that legally approves proposed spending requests by the executive branch during an emergency," the four said in a statement. They claim Sununu is allowing "a cloud of constitutional uncertainty to persist" over how the federal money is spent.

- NHPR Staff

Jasper: USDA working to help seasonal workers

Update: Wednesday, April 22, 10:59 a.m.

Shawn Jasper, the commissioner of the N.H. Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, says he does not believe President Trump's plan to suspend immigration will prevent seasonal agricultural workers from arriving in New Hampshire.

He says his understanding is that the government will continue to approve the H2-A visas that allow seasonal workers to enter the country. But he does think there may be other challenges ahead due to COVID-19.

"We have a lot of Jamaican workers, and they're primarily in the orchards in New Hampshire, so that's not an issue yet, but they can't get flights out of Jamaica," he says. "So that may become more of an issue than anything that the president is talking about."

Jasper, the former Republican Speaker of the House in New Hampshire, says the USDA has been working to make sure seasonal workers arrive in time for growing season, and has already relaxed certain rules, such as those that require workers to return to their home country for a period of time in the hopes it can prevent workers who are already here from getting stuck outside the U.S.

- NHPR Staff

44 new coronavirus cases identified in New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, April 21, 3:45 p.m.

The state announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Tuesday (April 21), bringing the total cases to 1,491.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, 206 of the state's patients - or 14% - have been hospitalized as a result of the virus. There were no new deaths announced Tuesday.

“I am thankful to say that our numbers remain relatively stable. We continue to see a plateau in the number of new cases being diagnosed and the number of hospitalizations,” Chan said.

Chan said that there have been about 70-75 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on a daily basis over past two weeks.

Click here for NHPR's breakdown of COVID-19 testing and results in New Hampshire.

“While our numbers have been stable, we have not yet seen a decline in the overall spread of COVID-19 in our communities, so it’s critically important for people to continue their social distancing efforts, to stay at home when able, to only go out for essential items like groceries or for medical needs,” Chan said.

Task force to plan for reopening state's economy

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the formation of the Governor's Economic Reopening Task Force Tuesday. The group was formed to examine the question of when to reopen New Hampshire businesses, which have remained closed an under emergency order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Related: What does New Hampshire's stay-at-home order mean?

Sununu said the task force is composed of legislative and business leaders, and that no date has been set for reopening the economy.

"We've always known this could potentially be months," Sununu said.

Read more here.

- NHPR Staff

CMC furloughs hundreds of workers

Update: Tuesday, April 21, 3:40 p.m.

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, one of the state’s largest hospitals, is announcing furloughs and pay cuts for more than 40% of its staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CMC is placing 423 employees on a 60-day furlough starting Sunday. Another 914 employees will have their hours cut.

Affected employees will retain their health insurance. People who work in hospital management are also taking a pay cut.

In a statement, CMC says emergency preparations for the coronavirus has resulted in more than half of the hospital’s inpatient beds being empty each night. The hospital says it lost about $11 million in March alone and that federal relief funds haven’t been enough to make up the difference.

CMC has applied for a loan from the state’s emergency healthcare system relief fund but hasn’t heard back yet.

- Jason Moon

Help NHPR report on the coronavirus

Update: Tuesday, April 21, 1:51 p.m.

Are you on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus? NHPR is looking for information and sources to help us tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire. Please take this brief survey. NHPR will not share your information without your permission.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. hiring health staff for contact tracing

Update: Tuesday, April 21, 12:21 p.m.

The state is hiring dozens more public health workers to help track and contain the spread of COVID-19.

There are currently about 70 state employees doing contact tracing, the process of identifying and warning people who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Speaking with NHPR's The Exchange, state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said the state is increasing contact-tracing staff by between 50 and 70 percent.

"You know, increased testing is really only helpful if we can follow up those tests with the public health contact tracing," Chan said.

He says contact tracing will be a key part of the state's strategy to stamp out any new hot spots of the virus.

- Jason Moon

State urges Granite Staters to wear face masks in public

Update: Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m.

State health officials now say New Hampshire residents should wear cloth face masks or coverings when out in public.

In a document released Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services says it is recommending the use of face masks now because of mounting evidence that people who show no symptoms are spreading the virus.

The CDC began recommending widespread use of cloth face masks in early April.

The state document recommends wearing cloth masks on trips to the grocery store or other crowded areas. It says they're not necessarily needed for walks around the neighborhood, but people are advised to bring face masks along on those walks just in case.

- Jason Moon

State announces one death, 56 new coronavirus cases

Update: Monday, April 20, 6:55 p.m.

The state has announced one more death from COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths from the virus to 42. The patient who died was female, over 60, and a resident of Rockingham County.

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services says there are 56 new positive test results for coronavirus in the state. That means there have now been 1,447 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

There are three additional hospitalizations, which means a total of 201 patients - or 14% of people diagnosed in the state - have been hospitalized.

Of the newly-diagnosed patients with complete information, all are adults, the state says.

The geographic breakdown of new cases is: 17 in Strafford County; 9 in Rockingham County; 25 in Hillsborough County (including 14 in Manchester and 5 in Nashua), and one each in Cheshire and Merrimack Counties. The state says the counties of residence are still being determined for three of the new cases.

- NHPR Staff

State's healthcare providers experiencing financial strain

Update: Monday, April 20, 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial strain for hospitals across New Hampshire, including budget shortfalls and mass furloughs.

But New Hampshire’s independent medical providers are struggling, too, according to James Potter with the New Hampshire Medical Society. He says federal and state relief funds thus far have had a minimal impact.

"I think if many of the smaller practices don’t have some kind of infusion of capital we will see a closing of those practices or essentially having to sell those practices to larger entities," he says.

Potter was one of several health industry representatives who briefed the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery on Monday, April 20. The panel was created to decide how to spend coronavirus-related relief funds.

- Casey McDermott

New round of testing for long-term care workers in N.H.

Update: Monday, April 20, 5:45 p.m.

Responding to outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, state health officials are rolling out a new round of testing to all employees of such facilities in Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties this week.

But Brendan Williams, who represents the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, said Monday that this new round of testing will only go so far.

"I think it’s very well intended and it’s nice that the state is supporting that, but again it is just a snapshot and as I said we need a motion picture," he says. "Because if you test people today, tomorrow is very different."

An analysis by NHPR found that New Hampshire has one of the lowest rates of testing of any state in New England.

Williams was one of several health industry representatives who briefed the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. That panel was created to decide how to spend coronavirus-related relief funds.

- Casey McDermott

N.H. businesses have received $2 billion in COVID-19 relief loans

Update: Monday, April 20, 5:00 p.m.

New Hampshire lenders have issued more than $2 billion in loans through the now-depleted federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to the New Hampshire Bankers Association.

Citing numbers from the Small Business Administration, the New Hampshire Bankers Association said Monday (April 20) that a total of more than 11,500 such loans have gone out in the state so far.

The Paycheck Protection Program - also referred to as PPP - was created to help businesses continue to pay their employees during the ongoing health emergency. Initially funded with more than $300 billion, it ran out of money last week.

NHPR is among the New Hampshire businesses that have received assistance from the federal PPP program.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth's summer term will be remote

Update: Monday, April 20, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth College announced that its summer term will be remote. The college's provost said that the progression of the coronavirus, a geographic disparity in its containment, and lack of adequate testing factored in to the decision.

Typically, sophomores at Dartmouth take classes on campus in what's called a "sophomore summer." Dartmouth says those students can have that experience in the summer of 2021.

The college also canceled athletic camps and other on-campus programs for the summer.

- Daniela Allee

State to receive $3 million in emergency election funding

Update: Monday, April 20, 2:30 p.m.

New Hampshire is in line to receive more than $3 million in emergency federal election funding through the CARES act, the massive coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month.

While the state hasn’t finalized plans for that money, New Hampshire election officials say their goal is to use part of it to help municipalities send and process an influx of absentee ballots.

In a letter to the federal Election Assistance Commission, the Secretary of State’s office also said they hope to use the money to buy personal protective equipment for election officials.

The state recently issued guidance saying that any New Hampshire voter will be able to cast an absentee ballot due to COVID-19. Local election officials say they'll need extra support from the state to accommodate that increase.

- Casey McDermott

Hearing today on who has power to spend federal COVID-19 funds

Update: Monday, April 20, 10:40 a.m.

A judge will hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit over the question of which branch of government gets authority to spend the federal coronavirus relief money coming to New Hampshire.

Top Democrats in the New Hampshire House and Senate filed suit against Governor Sununu last week. They say the constitution guarantees lawmakers the final say over state spending.

The governor said on NHPR's Morning Edition today that a state law passed in the wake of 9/11 gives him absolute authority over spending decisions during a state of emergency.

"There are certain times when the governor - whether it's myself or any other governor - needs powers to - and abilities to move dollars very quickly and to respond with very severe actions. And given this worldwide pandemic, unfortunately we're in that situation," Suununu said.

More than $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid is headed to New Hampshire.

- Mary McIntyre

Three more deaths; 50 new positive test results for COVID-19

Update: Sunday, April 19, 5:50 p.m.

The state announced three new deaths from COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Sunday (April 19), including one female from Hillsborough County, and two residents of Rockingham County, one female and one male. All three patients were over 60 years old.

The Department of Health and Human Services also says 50 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the state, bringing New Hampshire's total to 1,392. Six of the newly identified patients were hospitalized.

This brings total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state to 198, or 14% of the total cases. Three percent of the state's identified patients have died from the virus.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is: 13 in Rockingham County; 29 in Hillsborough County (including 17 in Manchester and eight in Nashua); two each in Merrimack and Strafford Counties, and one each in Belknap and Cheshire Counties.

DHHS says the county of residence has not yet been determined for the two remaining patients.

- NHPR Staff

Survey: 1/3 of New Hampshire workers affected by coronavirus

Update: Sunday, April 19, 3:25 p.m.

A new survey from UNH and Dartmouth College shows a third of working New Hampshire residents have either lost their jobs or had their hours cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and workers without college degrees have been the hardest hit.

Of those surveyed, 17% of workers with a high school diploma or less reported having lost their job, while 25% said their hours were cut. That's more than double the rates of people with postgraduate degrees.

Despite those economic impacts, more than two-thirds of all respondents said that maintaining social distancing was more important than restarting the economy.

Click here to read the full story.

- Jason Moon

Reports of internet service being disconnected for some N.H. customers

Update: Sunday, April 19, 2:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has received a handful of calls from people around the state that say their internet has been disconnected.

Governor Chris Sununu’s third emergency order prohibits services like internet, electricity and gas from being disconnected during COVID-19 despite non-payment.

Brandon Garod works at the Consumer Protection and Antitrust bureau at the AG’s office. He says so far, the office has been able to work out the disconnections directly with the internet providers.

“None of the companies have been knowingly violating the governor’s order," he says, "in the sense that we haven't had an instance where somebody says, 'yeah I know I'm not allowed to do it but I'm going to do it anyways.'"

Garod says some companies have automatic disconnections for non-payment and may not have caught them in time.

The AG’s office says if a company is knowingly violating the emergency order, it can bring criminal charges or other enforcement actions against them.

- Daniela Allee