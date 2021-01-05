Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 11 New Deaths; Sununu Discusses Vaccination Plan

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 5:

11 new deaths reported.

667 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 792.

Active cases total 6,480.

305 patients are currently hospitalized.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Long-Term Care Facilities Say Scheduling Vaccine Clinics Hasn't Been Easy

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5:40 p.m.

The effort to vaccinate New Hampshire's long-term care population against COVID-19 is off to a somewhat rocky start, according to the statewide association representing these facilities.

“The pace has been slow,” New Hampshire Healthcare Association President Brendan Williams said Tuesday afternoon. “I think Operation Warp Speed has sort of devolved into Operation Pony Express when it comes to the actual vaccinations.”

Most of New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities are relying on a program called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care, which is run by the federal government and administered by large pharmacy chains, for their COVID-19 vaccines. At a Tuesday press conference, Governor Sununu said the program has nonetheless “required a lot of oversight by our teams, even though it's supposed to be a direct federal contract.”

In the initial weeks of the program, New Hampshire facilities have run into scheduling problems or other roadblocks to getting those doses to the residents who need them as efficiently as possible.

Williams said some problems have also come up at facilities that house both nursing home and assisted living beds. One of the participating pharmacy chains, which he declined to identify, restricted some of its clinics in such facilities only to nursing home residents, until the state stepped in to correct the issue.

“I think the state's done a good job of running interference,” Williams said. “So when when facilities have issues and they have had issues with CVS or Walgreens, the state's done a good job of reaching out to those pharmacies and making our case for us.”

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire’s Infectious Disease Control Chief Beth Daly said 62 vaccination clinics have been completed at long-term care facilities to date, and 66 more clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks.

- Casey McDermott

11 new deaths, 305 hospitalized

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 3:20 p.m.

Dr. Benjamin Chan today announced 11 additional COVID-19 deaths and 305 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The state epidemiologist said nine of the 11 deaths were associated with long-term care facilities. Chan says about two-thirds of the coronavirus deaths in the state over the past week were linked to long-term care facilities.

New Hampshire is averaging 750 to 800 new infections a day. There are 6,480 active cases statewide.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced 15 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities or other congregate living facilities. The state has also closed out three of the outbreaks it was previously monitoring, Shibinette said.

Governor Sununu provided an update on the phased vaccination plan for Granite Staters. (View his slideshow here on the phases.) The state is currently in the first phase, which focuses on high risk individuals, first responders and long-term care facilities. Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said the state has received 17,175 vaccine doses this week.

The governor's news conference on the state's COVID-19 response is continuing. This post will be further updated.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 1 additional death, 879 new cases

Update: Monday, Jan. 4, 5:02 p.m.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain high. The state reports tonight that 319 residents are in the hospital due to the virus.

There was one additional death and 879 new infections announced. The fatality was a woman from Hillsborough County, who was older than 60, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there are 6,200 active coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 781 deaths and 47,328 total cases.

- NHPR Staff

Towns could delay meetings over virus concerns

A bipartisan Senate bill would allow New Hampshire towns and school districts to postpone their March elections to the second Tuesday of April, May, June or July if they are concerned about coronavirus.

Towns also would be allowed to postpone the business or deliberative session of the annual Town Meeting when budgets are adopted to later dates. In the event of postponement, elected officials whose terms would have expired would continue.

The arrival of the pandemic last spring created confusion and raised questions about the legality of postponing such meetings. Some towns conducted parts of their meeting online and offered drive-up voting instead of the traditional in-person gatherings.

- The Associated Press

1,317 new COVID-19 cases

Update: Sunday, Jan. 3, 5:14 p.m.

State health officials announced 11 additional deaths and 1,317 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

New Hampshire has had 780 deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest fatalities were from Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

There are 6,096 active cases statewide and 325 residents are hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR staff

Ten additional COVID-19 deaths in N.H.

Update: Saturday, Jan. 2, 5:12 p.m.

Another 10 Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, the state announced Saturday.

Six were from Hillsborough County, two from Belknap County, and one each from Merrimack and Rockingham counties. All the deceased were older than 60, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hampshire has had 769 coronavirus fatalities -- and confirmed 45,184 positive cases -- since the pandemic began.

There are 6,468 active cases statewide and 335 residents are currently hospitalized -- the highest count since March.

The new case numbers are from test results over the past handful of days, with 378 new infections from Thursday, and 712 from Wednesday. Of the new cases, 150 are under the age of 18.

The geographic location of the new cases: Hillsborough County, 234; Rockingham County, 212; Strafford County, 131; Merrimack County, 115; Cheshire County, 56; Grafton County, 50; Belknap County, 47; Coos County, 32; Sullivan County, 21; and Carroll County, 16. Nashua had 121 cases, and Manchester 101. The state on Saturday was continuing to determine the residence of 42 cases.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu issues order extending state of emergency

Update: Friday, Jan. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order today that extends the state of emergency he first issued March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 14th extension of the emergency order. The extension, which was anticipated given the rising COVID-19 case numbers and the national emergency declaration, is for another 21 days.

- NHPR Staff

Earlier updates

