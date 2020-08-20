Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 1 More Death; Current Hospitalizations Down to 11

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 20:

1 new death reported.

14 new cases reported.

The state's total case number stands at 7,050.

The state's total COVID-19 deaths total 428.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

14 new cases, 1 new death reported

Update: Thursday, Aug. 20, 4:31 p.m.

Another resident has died from coronavirus, state health officials reported today. There have been 428 deaths since the outbreak began. The latest death is a man from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older.

The latest public health update includes 14 new infections, bringing the total New Hampshire cases to 7,050, and the state says 6,367 have recovered. The current caseload is 255.

Two of the new cases are residents under 18. The new cases are from: Rockingham County, four; Merrimack County, three; Hillsborough County, two; and there was one each from the city of Manchester and Cheshire and Strafford counties. The state is trying to determine the county of residence for two of the new cases.

There were no new hospitalizations announced Thursday, and the current number of people in the hospital due to COVID-19 is down to 11.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth undergrads will not be allowed to travel outside of Upper Valley area

Update: Thursday, Aug. 20, 10:31 a.m.

Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off-campus when they return this fall.

According to the latest travel restrictions, undergraduate students will not be permitted to travel beyond the local area, which is defined as the towns of Hanover, Enfield, Lebanon, Lyme, and West Lebanon in New Hampshire, and Norwich and Hartford in Vermont.

Graduate students, faculty and staff have more leeway. But those traveling outside New England, even for day trips, will be prohibited from accessing campus buildings for 14 days upon return.

- Holly Ramer, AP

Currier Museum now open

Update: Thursday, Aug. 20, 9:59 a.m.

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester will reopen its doors to the public today.

The museum is capping the number of entrants to ensure social distancing and changing its schedule. Special times slots are being set aside for seniors.

Tours of the museum's two Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses will remain closed.

- Todd Bookman

3 more deaths, 19 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4:31 p.m.

State health officials today announced 19 new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths.

One female resident from Rockingham County and two female residents from Hillsborough county died from the disease. All three were 60 years of age or older.

The state announced there are no new hospitalized cases, which continue to drop: as of Aug. 19, there were only a dozen hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The current case number is 262. To date, 6,347 of the overall 7,036 reported infections in New Hampshire have recovered, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the outbreak began, 427 residents have died from coronavirus.

- Daniela Allee

Postal Service, union reps, say they prioritize mail-in ballots

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11:05 a.m.

Union representatives say postal service workers in New Hampshire can sort and deliver the mail, including election ballots, despite facing challenges like loss of equipment, revenue, and staff.

The representatives spoke with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen on Tuesday, saying they prioritize mail-in ballots and that they are are secure. They said they think there's a lot of disinformation circulating about mail-in voting.

Recent changes made in New Hampshire include the elimination of five mail sorting machines in Manchester. Dana Coletti, president of the American Postal Workers Union in the state, said that it just seems a little unusual that this would happen around election time.

Sununu: No mask mandate will be in place on election day

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10:57 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he plans to vote in person this year, but he says people and communities should exercise their own judgement when it comes to election procedures.

Sununu says guidance issued by state election officials and the Attorney General has convinced him it will be safe to vote in person. But he says if other people feel differently there are other options.

"Now you can take an absentee ballot and just walk it over to one the safe drop boxes at all of the polling locations now,” he said during a news conference Tuesday. “So there is a variety of ways to do it in a safe way, if people don't feel comfortable going to the polls."

Sununu said he didn't see a need to impose a statewide mask mandate at polling places, or know if one would be legal. But he said if cities and towns wanted to consider requiring people to wear masks at polling places, it would be their right to do so.

For the state primary and the general election, any voter in New Hampshire may choose to vote by absentee ballot, or go to the polls in person.

- NHPR Staff

Laconia area businesses ready for Bike Week

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 10:09 a.m.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission plans to step up enforcement in the Lakes region ahead of next week's 97th Laconia Motorcycle Week.

But many Laconia restaurant owners say they're confident their customers will continue to follow safety guidelines.

"Most everyone has been really good about it," says Cynthia Makris, owner of the NazBar & Grill at the Naswa Resort.

"They understand that this is the only way that restaurants and hotels can remain open. They understand what the guidelines are."

Not at all restaurants are so sure. Laconia's Broken Spoke Saloon is closing for Bike Week because of coronavirus concerns.

- Ava Sasani

State applies to federal $300/week unemployment program

Update: Tuesday, August 18, 3:35 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is submitting its application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to participate in the “Lost Wages” assistance program, which will provide an additional federal unemployment benefit of $300 weekly.

The program, which President Trump signed by executive order, allows states to opt-in with a 25 percent state match. According to Sununu, if current unemployment recipients are getting $100 a week, that would count toward the match. Those currently receiving less will have their benefits increased to $100 by the state.

Sununu said the program will add $340 million to the state’s economy over the next 22 weeks. The state can participate and cover those receiving benefits at a cost of less than $10 million from the state’s existing unemployment trust fund, Sununu said.

"It now appears we will be able to cover 100% of those currently receiving benefits at a cost of less than $10 million dollars from our current unemployment trust fund," Sununu said.

The state will need to kick in $100 per week per beneficiary. The new boost in benefits will be retroactive to August 1. Learn more about FEMA's Lost Wages supplemental payment assistance.

- NHPR Staff

Today's numbers:

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced one additional death of a New Hampshire resident today due to COVID-19. The patient was a resident of a long-term care facillity.

There have now been 424 deaths from the corornavoirus in the state since the outbreak began. Three new individuals were also hospitalized for the virus.

Dr. Chan also reported 13 new infections, bringing the state's total to 7,017.

"We continue to see low but persistent transmission in our communities," he said.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. added nearly 19,000 jobs in June

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 12:27 p.m.

The state’s economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus shutdown imposed this spring.

New data from New Hampshire Employment Security shows the state added close to 19,000 jobs in June. That helped push the unemployment rate down to 8.1 percent.

The unemployment rate peaked at 17.1 percent in April.

Nearly 40,000 residents have dropped out of the labor force since this time last year, however, meaning they are no longer employed or looking for work.

- Todd Bookman

Testing lab to be established in Durham

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 11:59 a.m.

The chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire says a coronavirus testing lab with 12-hour turnaround times should be set up in Durham within a few weeks.

Chancellor Todd Leach joined colleagues from private colleges and the community college system for an online discussion Monday.

Students have begun returning to many campuses this week, and officials said so far the process has gone smoothly. Leach says the in-house lab will handle thousands of tests per day from UNH, Keene State College and Plymouth State University.

State announces 16 new infections

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 11:00 a.m.

New Hampshire announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19 Monday. The state has averaged around 23 new cases a day for the last week.

Most of the new cases are from the southern half of New Hampshire.

Health officials say community spread is still happening across the state, and people should continue to take precautions to protect themselves or others from getting sick.

- Ava Sasani

Northeast states investigate virus spread via youth hockey

Saturday, Aug. 15, 1:09 p.m.

A youth hockey player who attended a camp at the Rinks at Exeter earlier this month contracted coronavirus at a tournament in Connecticut just days before.

The player, from Massachusetts, participated in a skills clinic on August 3 and August 4 at the Rinks. On the second day of camp he was informed that 12 to 14 of his teammates from the previous tournament had tested positive. The player was promptly pulled out of the clinic.

Dozens of players from New Hampshire and other New England states also attended the clinic and were immediately informed of the possible exposure.

Rinks at Exeter general manager Chet Murch says he hasn’t been told of any other positive test results.

The New Hampshire guidelines for sports allows players from New England to freely travel across the border.

This is one of the first documented cases of COVID-19 related to sports in the state.

- Staff & Wire Report

U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel remains in place

Update: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8:31 a.m.

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday's statement by Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

- Rob Gillies, AP

8 of 43 new cases are 18 years old

Update: Friday, Aug. 14, 6:31 p.m.

State health officials announced an additional death Friday from the coronavirus: A male resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 and older. To date, 423 residents have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 43 new cases, with eight of those being individuals under 18.

Currently, there are 323 active cases and 13 people in the hospital for treatment related to COVID-19.

A geographic breakdown of the new cases: Manchester, 13; Nashua, seven; Hillsborough County, eight; Rockingham County, seven; Cheshire and Strafford counties, three each; and one each in Belknap and Grafton counties.

- NHPR Staff

Town says New Ipswich event will take precautions

Update: Friday, Aug. 14, 4:02 p.m.

Today marks the start of a tent revival taking place in New Ipswich. Town officials have expressed concerns about the event's organizers’ compliance with COVID-19 precautions.

But Town Administrator Scott Butcher says the group, called The Last Reformation, will now provide hand sanitizer, masks and social distance. “They’re making an effort to comply, which is more progress than we had 48 hours ago.”

Earlier this week, Butcher says event organizers told the town that they would not wear masks or practice social distancing.

Governor Sununu issued a mandate earlier this week requiring masks in gatherings of more than 100 people. He said that mandate would be enforced.

- Daniela Allee

Retail, grocer, and restaurant groups ask Nashua to reject amendment

Update: Friday, Aug. 14, 9:54 a.m.

Nashua is considering altering its mask ordinance to require businesses to not serve any customer who violates the order.

Currently, masks are required to enter any business for anyone over the age of 10.

Some retailers oppose the proposed ‘No Mask-No Service’ provision, however, citing the risk of confrontation between employees and customers.

Three prominent business groups are calling on Nashua city leaders to reject a proposed amendment to a mask ordinance that would have stores and restaurants and their employees enforce a requirement for customers to wear a mask.

"There is a distinct difference between a requirement that allows the business owner or employees to tell a customer that it's the law, and putting them in the position of being the enforcement arm," the groups write in a joint letter.

It is sent from the N.H. Retail Association, the N.H. Grocers Association, and the N.H. Lodging & Restaurant Association.

John Dumais is with the state Grocers Association.

“To get to the point where we are going to get into a confrontation who just refuses to wear a mask or for health reasons can’t wear a mask, is not something that we should be put in the position of doing.”

The Board of Alderman will vote on the rule change in late September.

- Todd Bookman

2 additional deaths, 34 new cases of COVID-19

Update: Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:41 p.m.

The state announced two female residents of Merrimack County have died from COVID-19. Both women were 60 and older.

To date, 422 residents have died from the coronavirus and there have been 6,921 overall confirmed cases, with 6,190 cases recovered, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 309 current cases and 15 current hospitalizations, as of Aug. 13.

The new cases Thursday are from: Manchester, nine; Nashua, six; Rockingham County, nine; Merrimack County, five; Hillsborough County, three; and Belknap County, two.

- NHPR Staff

State outlines steps if schools have outbreaks

Update: Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:14 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says state public health officials will work hand in hand with school districts to identify positive cases, conduct contact tracing, and notify the public about outbreaks.

In a press conference Thursday, Sununu said the state will track positive cases and outbreaks in all school districts and publish the information on a centralized website, so families can stay informed.

“If you get one positive case or some kid is quarantining, rumors can go very quickly through the system,” Sununu said, “so we want to make sure that the data that's been confirmed and that we have is very available to the parents and communities out there.”

Sununu says the state does not have a plan yet to expand rapid COVID-19 testing in schools.

- Sarah Gibson

Update: Thursday, Aug. 13, 3:21 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he will sign a new emergency order to require districts to continue to provide special education services for students, regardless of how their district is starting the school year: in-person classes, remote learning, or a combination of both.

Related story: N.H. Will Not Waive Special Ed Requirements As Schools Reopen

The state will also be releasing a centralized website to help the public know what’s occurring within districts, in terms of COVID-19. It will help parents, as Sununu put it, to know “where their school stacks up.”

There is a new communications plan, as well, that outlines how positive COVID-19 cases are reported. The aim is to foster transparency, the governor said.

"An outbreak doesn't necessarily mean that a school has to close," Sununu said.

- NHPR Staff

New guidance for nursing home visitations

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state has closed the case on an outbreak at Ridgewood Genesis, which leaves only two current outbreaks at long-term care centers in New Hampshire. She also announced new guidance for long-term care facilities, with the intent of allowing more visits at most facilities. The plan is outlined the governor's slideshow Thursday.

The state has different phases for visitation at long-term care facilities, with phase zero being any center that has an outbreak, or within 14 days of an outbreak, with compassionate care visitation only.

Other phases spell out screening, social distancing, and communal dining and group activities, among other things. Residents at almost all long-term care homes will soon be able to get haircuts and have one designated visitor, as long as COVID-19 rates in their county don't rise.

- NHPR Staff

Lebanon passes mask ordinance

Update: Thursday, Aug. 13, 9:41 a.m.

The Lebanon City Council approved a mask ordinance on Wednesday night, making it the eighth municipality in New Hampshire to do so.

COVID Map: Which N.H. Towns Require Masks?

Passed by unanimous vote, the ordinance requires employees of businesses to wear a mask when interacting with a customer, and for members of the public to wear masks when entering businesses or government buildings.

The ordinance also encourages people who use the Northern Rail Trail, Mascoma Greenway or public recreational lands to wear masks when practicable and when there’s a high likelihood that social distancing won’t be possible.

- Daniela Allee

N.H. Liquor Enforcement to keep closer eye on restaurants, bars

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 6:01 p.m.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is increasing outreach, education and enforcement efforts with Lakes Region licensees and restaurants to ensure the health and safety of visitors for the Laconia Motorcycle Week, which is Aug. 22-30.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the stepped up efforts will be to enforce existing guidance and requirements.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created unique circumstances for licensees to navigate as they prepare for motorcycle week,” Joseph Mollica, chairman of the state Liquor Commission, said in a statement. “We want to inform all licensees of the guidelines as they relate to seating, capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing so we can ensure that everyone has a safe, successful and enjoyable week.”

State liquor enforcement officers will be highly visible throughout Motorcycle Week to enforce the state's guidelines, Mollica says. The state also sent liquor license holders a document outlining the COVID safety protocols, with notice of the potential penalties for violating the state's emergency order.

- NHPR Staff

1 additional death, 26 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 5:19 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has died from the coronavirus. A man from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older, became the 420th resident to die from the virus.

State health officials also reported 26 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,887. The Department of Health and Human Services says 89 percent of those have since recovered.

The current case estimate is 305, while current hospitalizations are 18. There were no new hospitalizations disclosed Wednesday.

The geographic breakdown of the new cases: Rockingham County, 5; Hillsborough County, 3; Sullivan County, 3; Belknap County, 2, Cheshire County, 2; and Carroll, Grafton, Merrimack, and Strafford counties, with 1 case each. Nashua had 5 cases, and Manchester 1. The state is still trying to determine the residence of one of the new infections.

- NHPR Staff

Lebanon considers mask mandate

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 12:01 p.m.

The city of Lebanon will hold a public hearing tonight on adopting a mask mandate. The proposed ordinance would require employees of all businesses to wear a mask when interacting with customers.

Members of the public would also be required to wear masks in businesses, government buildings, and on public transportation.

The proposed ordinance would also apply to people using the Mascoma Greenway, Northern rail trail and sidewalks.

The first violation of the ordinance is a $100 fine, the second is a $250 fine.

If Lebanon adopts the ordinance, it would become the eighth municipality in New Hampshire to pass a mask mandate.

- Daniela Allee

State mandates masks for gatherings of more than 100 people

Update: Tuesday, August 11, 3:20 p.m.

Citing the need to proactively minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order Monday requiring masks for scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people.

While the mask mandate does not apply to smaller events, Sununu said the state strongly encourages people to wear cloth face coverings when in large crowds and when one cannot maintain six feet or more for social distancing.

“We have Bike Week coming up … we have some other large events coming up this fall,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. “Sturgis was a really clear warning sign to us.”

At the motorcycle rally last week in Sturgis, South Dakota, thousands of riders showed up, many without face masks.

Sununu also said the mandate would apply to a scheduled religious revival planned for New Ipswich, whose organizers have said publicly that they will not wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines.

Sununu also announced increased enforcement of public health guidance in the state's restaurants and bars to ensure that capacity limits are being met, and that other rules, such as prohibiting gathering around bars, are being followed.

THREAD: This afternoon, I am issuing an Emergency Order to help minimize health and safety concerns around large scheduled events and gatherings, requiring scheduled gatherings of 100+ people to wear masks, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/FWKTOFzxgT — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 11, 2020

- NHPR Staff

Sununu: It's unacceptable that Congress hasn't delivered more COVID relief

Update: Monday, August 10, 4:40 p.m.

As states await further clarity on a federal plan to continue enhanced unemployment benefits, New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says she's in favor of keeping benefits the same as they've been since the start of the pandemic, for stability, and to avoid new delays.

“We know there were bugs in the program that are still being worked out. Many of them have been worked out. But any changes at this point will put us back into the cycle where people are going to have trouble again with the system,” Shaheen says.

President Trump announced executive orders this past weekend that would provide $400 dollars of unemployment pay per week, among other benefits. Congress continues to work towards their own plan.

In a tweet today Governor Chris Sununu wrote that it is “unacceptable” that Congress has still yet to deliver another relief package.

Thread: It is unacceptable that Congress has still yet to deliver a relief package that delivers for both the American people and the states. (1/3) — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 10, 2020

- Alex McOwen

14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Sunday, Aug. 9, 4:29 p.m.

State health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The total confirmed N.H. cases since the outbreak began is now 6,831.

One new hospitalization was announced; the total to date, is 701 - the current number of COVID patients in hospital on Aug. 9 is 23.

The current active cases are 349. One of the new cases was an individual under 18. The new cases reported Sunday were from: Strafford County: four; Rockingham County: three; Manchester, three; Nashua, four.

- NHPR Staff

40 new cases reported Saturday

Update: Saturday, Aug. 8, 4:51 p.m.

The state announced another 40 new infections Saturday, bringing the New Hampshire total to 6,818 cases since the outbreak began.

There are 350 current cases. No new hospitalizations, nor new deaths, were reported Aug. 8. There are 24 residents currently in the hospital for treatment related to the coronavirus.

The geographic case breakout provided by state health officials: Rockingham County, 12; Hillsborough County, three; Strafford County, two; Cheshire, Coos, and Merrimack counties - one each; Manchester, nine; Nashua, six; and the county of residence is still being determined for five other cases. Go Deeper: Explore The COVID-19 Data in New Hampshire

- NHPR Staff

State of Emergency extended

Update: Saturday, Aug. 8, 8:08 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has extended the state of emergency he first declared on March 13, in response to the coronavirus epidemic. This is the seventh extension of the emergency order. View all emergency orders here.

The governor told reporters earlier this month that he anticipates keeping the declaration in place for some time, as the state continues to deal with COVID-19 infections.

"We're not out of the woods yet," he said this week. "We're smack dab in the middle of it."

- Dan Tuohy

State investigating possible exposure at Windham church events

Update: Friday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

The state is investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak associated with people who attended events hosted by the Windham Crossing Life Church in Windham.

The state says the events include a YouthStorm Inc. camp event held in Windham on July 16-18. Sixteen people with COVID-19 have been identified with connections to the church community, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state said the public should not attend Windham Crossing Life Church events over the next week while it investigates the infections. DHHS recommends anyone associated with the church since July 10 should get tested.

The state is offering a testing event for those who may have been exposed to the virus. It is scheduled for Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m. Anyone associated with the church’s events are asked to call (603) 271-5980, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Other testing options are available here.

- NHPR Staff

39 new cases, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Friday, Aug. 7, 5:34 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported 39 new infections Friday. The total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began is now 6,779 - roughly 88% have recovered, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. There was one new hospitalization; current hospitalizations number 23, as of Friday.

The state says there are currently 365 active cases.

- NHPR Staff

Emergency order directed at summer camps

Update: Friday, Aug. 7, 2:01 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu's latest emergency order targets summer camps, and another community has adopted a mandatory mask policy as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order issued affects camps that are allowed to operate outside of zoning ordinances because they pre-date the regulations.

Properties can lose that status if they are closed for 12 months, but the order prevents municipalities from discontinuing a camp's status if it closed, shortened its season or opened at reduced capacity this summer because of the virus.

Pressed on bike week safety, Sununu creates task force

Gov. Chris Sununu has formed a task force to ensure Laconia Motorcycle Week proceeds safely on its rescheduled dates - Aug. 22-30.

Sununu said the state had learned a lot from organizing coronavirus protections for the recent NASCAR race in Loudon. He says they can apply those lessons to Bike Week through the new task force, which includes the city, event organizers and state officials.

“I think we all feel confident it can go off very successfully, and we’re just going to put a team together just to make sure that everyone understands what guidelines will be imposed … to make sure it all goes off without a hitch.”

Sununu says they could model those guidelines off protocols in place at other large gathering spots, such as Hampton Beach.

- Annie Ropeik

Inmate in Berlin tests positive

Update: Friday, Aug. 7, 1:01 p.m.

An inmate at the federal correctional facility in Berlin has tested positive for COVID-19, but has recovered, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

The agency would not give any additional details about the case, including when the inmate first tested positive, citing privacy reasons.

In a statement on the Bureau of Prisons website, the agency says its facilities are testing inmates more broadly as resources become more available.

- Mary McIntyre

1 more death, 25 new COVID-19 cases

Update: Thursday, Aug. 6, 3:09 p.m.

Another resident has died from the coronavirus. Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the death was not associated with a long-term care facility. New Hampshire has now had 419 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state reported 25 new infections, bringing the total confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 6,742. Approximately 88% of the cases have recovered.

Shibinette announced that the state is moving its community-based testing to hospitals around the state - but won't close down the state's fixed sites until hospitals are ready. "The access to testing should not be an issue for anybody at all," she said at a news conference today with Gov. Chris Sununu. The slide below was shared at the conference:

-- NHPR Staff

Traffic volume picks up on N.H. turnpikes

Update: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2:01 p.m.

Traffic on New Hampshire's highways continues to rebound as the warmer weather brings more people out of their homes and into the state.

After falling by more than half during the height of the coronavirus shutdown in April, last week, the Department of Transportation recorded 2.3 million toll transactions, which is down about 18 percent from the same week last year.

Massachusetts is reporting a similar trend, with traffic volume still down between 12- and 20- percent statewide.

- Todd Bookman

State reports 27 new cases

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 7:11 p.m.

State health officials announced 27 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases is now 6,719, with 5,923 having recovered from the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 378 current active cases, and 20 current hospitalizations. The state did not report any new deaths, nor any new hospitalizations on Aug. 5.

Two of the new cases are individuals under 18. Manchester had seven cases, and Nashua three. Other geographic breakouts: Rockingham County, five; Hillsborough County, five; Cheshire and Belknap counties, 2 each; and Carroll and Merrimack counties, one each. The county of residence was still being determined for one person.

- NHPR Staff

3 major bus companies announce return of service this month

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2:50 p.m.

Three prominent private bus companies have announced plans to resume service this month, after having suspended operations in March due to the coronavirus.

Concord Coach Lines says it will resume bus service to Logan Airport Aug. 16, and Dartmouth Coach will re-launch its bus service the same day.

C&J Bus Lines will return Aug. 23 with service to Boston's South Station and Logan Airport. C&J's executive class travel to New York City is scheduled to restart on Aug. 28.

The companies say each bus will be subject to thorough cleaning and passengers must wear cloth face coverings.

- Dan Tuohy

More towns are adopting face mask requirements

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 12:21 p.m.

With no statewide mask mandate in place, several New Hampshire’s cities and towns are continuing to pass ordinances of their own.

The Lebanon City Council begins the process tonight of considering a plan to mandate mask usage. Neighboring towns Hanover and Enfield just passed similar ordinances.

Durham passed its own mask mandate on Monday night, meaning New Hampshire’s two biggest college towns now have mask requirements when students return this fall.

The Portsmouth City Council adopted a mask regulation last month, but is now taking steps to tighten restrictions, including enforcement by the Portsmouth Police Department, and a $25 ticket for non-compliance.

Keene city councilors are voting on their proposed mask ordinance Thursday night.

- Alex McOwen

NH GAP fund deadline extended until Friday

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 12:01 p.m.

Businesses now have until the end of the day Friday to apply for fuding through the New Hampshire General Assistance and Preservation Fund, or NH Gap Fund.

That fund was established to assist nonprofit and for-profit businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that have not been able to qualify for other relief programs.

The Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery announced the deadline change, citing power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

1 new death, 33 more infections confirmed in N.H.

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 3:21 p.m.

The state epidemiologist announced one new death and 33 additional COVID-19 infections today.

Dr. Ben Chan said the resident who died was an older adult who was not associated with a long-term care facility. New Hampshire has reported 418 deaths since the outbreak began.

Chan said the number of cases has ticked up in the past one to two weeks, but that there is no evidence of a surge. The number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus remains low.

"We are going to see the numbers fluctuate up and down," he said.

Chan said it remains important for people to practice good hygiene, with regular hand washing, social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings when in public.

- NHPR Staff

Durham adopts a mask requirement

The Durham Town Council voted unanimously Monday to pass an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in public.

Fines will only be issued if someone refuses to use a face covering when reminded. Read a draft of the ordinance here.

Several other communities, including Hanover and Portsmouth, are discussing mask requirements this week as a way to limit potential community transmission of COVID-19.

- Mary McIntyre

New funding program aims to help smaller N.H. farms

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 3:19 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new funding opportunity for specialty crop producers - with an additional $1 million to be directed to smaller farmers with less than $50,000 in 2019 gross sales.

The state’s Agriculture Relief Program is being expanded to include non-dairy farms that were previously ineligible, or who missed an earlier deadline for COVID-19 expenses, or lost sales.

State temporarily closes testing sites due to Tropical Storm Isaias

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 12:01 p.m.

The state announced today it is closing its COVID-19 testing sites until Thursday out of a precaution for workers and residents.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the sites are closed, effective at noon Tuesday, Aug. 4.

26 new cases, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Monday, Aug. 3, 6:33 p.m.

The state announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in New Hampshire are now 6,660.

Four of the new cases are residents under 18. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors; the rest had either recently traveled or had close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

There was one new hospitalization reported, and the current number of COVID-19 hospital patients is 23, as of Aug. 3. The current number of active cases is 395.

- NHPR Staff

Bus lines aim to resume service soon

Update: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:11 p.m.

Bus companies that suspended operations back in March due to the coronavirus are looking to resume some service in the near future.

Three private bus lines may also soon get support from the CARES Act.

The state Department of Transportation has requested $7.5 million of the funds be disbursed to C&J Bus Lines, Concord Coach Lines and Dartmouth Coach.

Jim Jalbert is president of C&J Bus Lines. He's hopeful to resume reduced service this month - with various health safety and cleaning protocols in place.

He says relief funding is critical to the industry -- and the economy.

"It's been tough for the whole industry. Without funding I would say almost half the industry may never open their doors again."

Jalbert hopes to make an announcement later this week.

The funding in the DOT request does not even closely reflect how much the three bus lines lost in revenue during the pandemic. The DOT letter states the three bus lines realized revenue losses of $16 million dollars between March and July.

- Dan Tuohy

Mask ordinances on the agenda in Durham, Portsmouth Monday

Update: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:08 p.m,.

Mandatory face covering ordinances are on the agenda for public meetings in two communities Monday night.

The Portsmouth City Council is scheduled to begin reviewing a proposal to require face coverings to be worn by anyone over age 6 while in indoor settings accessible to the public, or outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn't possible.

Meantime, the Durham Town Council is considering a slightly different ordinance with similar requirements for indoor spaces, but that only would require masks outdoors in certain areas.

The Durham proposal also exempts children under 10.

Delegation pushes for extension of deadline

Update: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:01 p.m.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is asking Congressional leaders to extend the period of time in which state and local governments can use CARES Act funds.

The current deadline to use those funds is Dec. 30, which the delegation says could be a tight turnaround for states like New Hampshire that are using federal funds for projects like broadband expansion.

Gov. Chris Sununu has allocated $50 million for broadband projects in underserved areas. But with the current federal deadline, those projects need to be built by the end of this year.

In its letter, the delegation said that an extension can help quote “time-intensive” projects like broadband come online and assist in the pandemic response and recovery.

1 additional death, 21 new cases reported Sunday

Update: Sunday, Aug. 2, 7:09 p.m.

State health officials announced an additional death and 21 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

As of Aug. 2, 417 residents have died from COVID-19, and the total confirmed cases are now 6,634. The state said Sunday that a man from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older, died from complications from the virus.

New Hampshire's current active cases number 397, and current hospitalizations are at 24.

- NHPR Staff

Update: Saturday, Aug. 1, 4:46 p.m.

New Hampshire announced one additional death related to the coronavirus on Saturday.

A female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years old or older, died from the virus -- 416 residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

The state also reported 35 new positive test results, bringing the total confirmed cases since March to 6,613. The current case tally is 403.

There were two new hospitalizations. Since the outbreak began, 695 Granite Staters have received hospital care due to COVID-19. Current hospitalizations are 22.

- NHPR Staff

Earlier updates

CLICK HERE FOR EARLIER UPDATES FROM NHPR.