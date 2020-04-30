Coronavirus Update: New PPE Shipment to Land in N.H.; 14,000 New Jobless Claims Filed

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order is in effect. Read Emergency Order No. 17. It has an exhibit outlining businesses deemed essential, and therefore exempt from closing. New Hampshire schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Some legislative work resumes with Zoom

Update: Thursday, April 30, 2:31 p.m.

In a first for New Hampshire's citizen legislature, a House committee met via Zoom video conferencing to consider legislation.

The remote work session today is a small step toward lawmakers resuming work on bills.

The House Finance Committee had a short agenda of three bills, with none very significant, and mostly cleared hurdles of meeting electronically and casting votes.

"Representative Buco, you are on mute. Please unmute..."

Throughout the Zoom meeting, Finance Chair Mary Jane Wallner was quick to praise colleagues for adapting. She was also quick to add she didn't know when or how the full Legislature would be meeting to consider the committee recommendation for bills.

"I don't know when we will see them again, but they will be there waiting for us," she said.

Other committees in the House are expected to start meeting via Zoom. All lawmakers and staff are barred from returning to work in the State House and Legislature Office Building until at least May 4.

- Josh Rogers

Jobless claims mount in N.H.

Update: Thursday, April 30, 1:08 p.m.

More than 14,000 Granite Staters filed new unemployment benefits claims last week, according to data released today from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In early April, the state saw nearly 40,000 residents apply for benefits during a seven-day span, a modern-day record for New Hampshire.

The number of new claims has fallen in each of the past three weeks since then.

Nationwide, 3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week.

- Todd Bookman

PPE shipment due to land in Manchester

Update: Thursday, April 30, 11:30 a.m.

A plane carrying more than 100,000 pounds of personal protective equipment is due to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The shipment of PPE from China was purchased with help from businessman and inventor Dean Kamen. It marks the third such shipment Kamen helped facilitate for the state of New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu and members of the congressional delegation plan to greet the cargo plane. The governor's office says the supplies will be distributed to areas of greatest need across the state.

Sununu also said 4.5 million face masks from the shipment will be sent to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for distribution across VA facilities nationwide.

- Jason Moon

Racial disparities stark in new state coronavirus numbers

Update: Wednesday, April 29, 7:40 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on communities of color in New Hampshire, according to new data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the cases for which the race and ethnicity of patients is known, nearly 7 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the state and roughly 8 percent of all hospitalizations from the illness are among Latino residents, though Latinos are slightly less than 4 percent of the statewide population. Three Latino residents of the state have died of COVID-19.

African-Americans in New Hampshire all also disproportionately represented among COVID-19 infections in the state. According to data released by the state health department Wednesday night, African-Americans account for more than 5 percent of all known COVID-19 infections and nearly 4 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations, among those cases for which the race and ethnicity of the patient is known.

That’s despite the fact that African-Americans represent just 1.4 percent of the statewide population. No African-Americans are known to have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to state health officials.

Similar racial disparities in the coronavirus pandemic have been reported across the country, with non-white populations seeing disproportionate rates of infection and death.

The state data released Wednesday revealed several other new demographic points, including the fact that one-third of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state have come in Manchester residents, and slightly more than half in Hillsborough County as a whole.

Healthcare workers also continue to represent a large share of total state coronavirus infections, accounting for close to 30 percent of all known cases as of Wednesday. Two healthcare workers have died from COVID-19.

-NHPR staff

DHHS reports six new deaths; 50 new cases

Update: Wednesday, April 29, 6:30 p.m.

State health officials today reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19, and another 50 new cases. The number of total cases in New Hampshire is now 2,054, and there have been 66 deaths.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, announced two new outbreaks of coronavirus at long-term care facilities: Hackett Hill Center in Manchester, and Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.

Those testing positive, she said, are 22 residents and two staff members at Hackett Hill, and 13 residents and two staff members at Mountain Ridge.

Shibinette joined Gov. Chris Sununu for the state's update on coronavirus. Both spoke of efforts to ramp up testing, which Sununu said will go hand-in-hand with possibly lifting restrictions imposed by the state's stay-at-home order.

The governor says he will announce modifications to his stay-at-home order during a news conference on Friday, May 1. He said today that any changes would put public health first. He has previously told NHPR that some parts of the stay-at-home order could stay in place after the current order expires May 4.

Sununu also announced the state is committing $3 million in CARES Act funding to assist homeless shelters in New Hampshire.

The funds will provide stipends for staff at shelters, additional funds will go to community agencies to support housing for individuals or families, and some money will go directly to shelters to help cover costs due to the pandemic.

Sununu and Shibinette said New Hampshire continues to ramp up its coronavirus testing. They say the best way for people to get a test is to first call their doctor or medical provider. (Visit the state's weekly summary report on COVID-19 here.)

- NHPR Staff

Sununu issues orders on hiring, school budget flexibility

Update: Wednesday, April 29, 10:11 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has issued two more executive orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The first order puts a freeze on hiring for vacant state executive branch positions, or those that become vacant, during the state's emergency. It features various exemptions, including positions related to the state's COVID-19 response, child protective services, certain positions at the state-run liquor stores, and positions funded entirely by federal funds, with those openings being posted only for internal applicants.

The governor is also freezing out-of-state travel, without his prior authorization.

The second order permits school districts and school boards to make "reasonable" expenditures, in light of their previous year's spending and prior to their annual meeting, for the duration of the state of emergency.

It grants a school board greater flexibility and authority to spend in response to the COVID-19 crisis, with approval from the state Department of Education and review of the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration. All schools are closed for the rest of the academic year. Public schools transitioned to remote learning, effective March 23.

The order notes some annual school meetings have not transpired due to the state's ban on gatherings of 10 or more. Districts are also permitted under the order to administer the oath of office for newly elected school officials by electronic means.

- NHPR Staff

State announces 82 new coronavirus cases

Update: Tuesday, April 28, 5:55 p.m.

The Department of Health and Human services announced 82 new positive test results for coronavirus in New Hampshire on Tuesday (April 28), bringing the state's total cases to 2,010. Several cases are still investigation, according to a DHHS statement.

Of the cases with complete information, one of the new patients is under 18 years old, and the rest are adults. Three more people were hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to 249, or 12 percent of the total cases.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is: 23 in Rockingham County; 13 in Merrimack County; 40 in Hillsborough County (including 31 in Manchester and three in Nashua); two in Cheshire County; and one in Strafford County. The county of residence isn't yet known for three of the new cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. now releasing town-by-town case numbers

Update: Tuesday, April 28, 12:37 p.m.

For the first time, state health officials are releasing town-by-town numbers of positive COVID 19 cases.

Previously, the state only released case counts by county.

Manchester currently has the highest number of recorded cases with 405, followed by Nashua with 178 cases and Salem with 144. A map of case counts by town can be found here.

NHPR has requested more specific community-level data from the state on several occasions, but was previously denied out of concern for individual privacy.

As of Monday evening, the department of health and human services reported 1,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

- Alex Mcowen

Governor says plan is for gradual economic reopening

Update: Tuesday, April 28, 10:31 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is working on a plan to reopen the economy in phases. The governor's stay-at-home order is due to expire May 4, but he says that may be partly extended.

The governor told NHPR this morning that he cannot guarantee everything will be back to normal by summertime. (Click here for audio and a transcript of the interview.)

"I can tell you this: If it's 100 degrees on July 4 and we haven't opened the beaches in some way, that's going to be problematic for a lot of folks," he said. "Now again, we may have to just kind of be holding back the tide as best we can, but we just know that there are certain societal pressures that are going to come and we have to have the strength to say, no, we have to put public health first."

The governor says he is coordinating with surrounding states on when to reopen popular tourist areas.

-Mary McIntyre

Bike week postponed until August

Update: Tuesday, April 28, 9:49 a.m.

The 97th Laconia Motorcycle Week is being postponed until August in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week-long event was originally scheduled to start June 13, and it traditionally served as an economic booster for many Lakes Region areas ahead of the summer season.

Organizers say they will reassess if the coronavirus pandemic does not improve by the beginning of August.

- NHPR Staff

State announces 75 new coronavirus cases; outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, more access to testing

Update: Monday, April 27, 7:10 p.m.

An additional 75 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced at a press briefing Monday afternoon, bringing the total cases so far to 1,938.

Of the new cases with complete information, four are under the age of 18, and the rest are adults.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is: 25 in Rockingham County; 35 in Hillsborough County (including 13 in Manchester and 12 in Nashua); four in Belknap County; two in Merrimack County; two in Cheshire County; and one in Carroll County. The county of residence is still being determined for six of the new cases, the state says.

No additional deaths have been linked to COVID-19 for at least three days, officials confirmed at the same press briefing. However, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said six of the last seven deaths - announced over the weekend - were residents of long-term care facilities.

Click here to get the latest numbers around cases and testing in New Hampshire.

Shibinette also announced three new COVID-19 outbreaks at such facilities:

Seven residents and four employees at Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester

Fourteen residents and four employees at Crestwood Center, a Genesis-owned facility in Milford

Nine residents and two staff at Salemhaven Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem

The newly announced cases add to a growing list of COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities tasked with caring for some of New Hampshire’s most medically vulnerable residents. County-run nursing homes, private nursing facilities, retirement communities and institutions for children with disabilities have all been affected.

Testing criteria changed

Shibinette and other state officials also announced a major change to the state’s testing criteria. Moving forward, Shibinette said any resident with any symptoms of COVID-19, even if mild, should be evaluated for testing. She said additional guidance on the new criteria will be released by the state epidemiologist later this week.

Additionally, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state plans to further expand testing capacity across the state: opening five new testing sites outside of healthcare facilities (in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester) and partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to conduct in-home testing of people who aren’t able to visit a testing location.

Sununu said the state will also expand a recent effort to offer COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough Counties, now bringing that testing statewide.

Once these new steps are implemented later this week, Sununu said the goal is to conduct an additional 1,500 tests a day.

New Hampshire currently lags behind most other New England states, a fact Sununu acknowledged at Monday’s press conference.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu says school summer programs may go remote

Update: Monday, April 27, 6:25 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu says programs traditionally offered in school buildings over the summer may have to go online.

Schools typically offer intervention programs to ensure students stay on track over the summer. Many districts expect more kids will need those programs, given the challenges of remote learning. But schools are awaiting guidance on whether these summer programs will also have to go online.

In a press conference on Monday (April 27), Gov. Sununu said that's pretty likely, based on public health projections and on the concerns of parents.

"You also have to consider whether parents would feel comfortable bringing their kids into those types of atmospheres and so that's another variable," Sununu said.

Schools expect a final decision by mid-May.

- Sarah Gibson

Recreation sites may reopen by early summer

Update: Monday, April 27, 4:05 p.m.

Some state campgrounds and other public outdoor recreation sites may reopen by early summer under new public health protocols. At a state task force meeting Monday, Parks Director Phil Bryce laid out his agency’s goals for a phased return to normal operations.

He says they're hoping to reopen some state campgrounds to limited usage as soon as early May.

"Our plan is to basically cut our campsites we allow in half, and try it. A lot of trying things out, see if it works," Bryce said.

The state also wants to reopen its beaches, but Bryce says they’re unsure whether to allow some stationary groups of visitors or to limit beach use to people like swimmers, walkers and joggers.

Read more on this story.

- Annie Ropeik

Courts closed until end of May

Update: Monday, April 27, 12:50 p.m.

The New Hampshire court system has extended its closures until the end of May in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly all in-person proceedings in the Circuit, Superior and Supreme Courts are suspended until May 25th, or until the last day of a declared state of emergency. Court officials are encouraged to conduct business by phone, video conference or other remote means during this time.

Some exceptions to the in-person ban are allowed. Those include hearings for emergency relief, and proceedings about constitutional rights of criminal defendants.

- Sarah Gibson