Coronavirus Update: 10 More Deaths, 69 New Cases In N.H.

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

Scroll down to our live blog for more COVID-19 news.

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, May 19:

The state announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing New Hampshire's total deaths to 182. The patients who died were all over 60 years old; seven were residents of Hillborough County, and three were from Rockingham County.

DHHS also announced 69 newly identified cases of coronavirus. The state's total case number now stands at 3,721. Of the new cases, two of the patients are under 18 years old.

Click here for NHPR's COVID-19 tracker for more case and trend data in N.H.

Other important links:

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

State close to having tested all nursing home residents

Update: Wednesday, May 20, 11:09 a.m.

New Hampshire is closing in on its goal to test all nursing home residents and staff for the coronavirus.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said May 6 that all nursing home residents would be tested within two weeks.

A department spokesman said that process will be completed early next week, which would be a few days behind schedule.

The testing of all staff is expected to be completed by the end of next week, or early in the following week.

The state also plans to set up a sentinel surveillance system in which ten percent of the facilities will test ten percent of their residents each week.

- NHPR Staff

Seacoast beaches won't be open for Memorial Day weekend

Update: Wednesday, May 20, 11:00 a.m.

Governor Chris Sununu is insisting that New Hampshire beaches are not ready to open for Memorial Day weekend.

Sununu said Tuesday he is considering a task force recommendation to flex open beaches on June 1. He said while he wants to wait and see how nearby states make it work at their beaches, he remains concerned about visitors from those states coming to New Hampshire.

The governor has reopened some parts of the economy based on recommendations from health officials, but he's urging people to not let their guard down yet.

- Mary McIntyre

Some Outdoor Activities Get Green Light

Update: Monday, May 18, 7:45 p.m.

The state is permitting the resumption of more outdoor recreational activities, including bike rentals, mini-golf and paintball, under revised coronavirus guidelines.

The new rules allow outdoor activity in groups of 10 people or fewer, so long as staff members and customers wear face masks and meet other standards. The guidance, as outlined by Gov. Chris Sununu Monday, clears the way for bike, canoe and kayak rental operations to open. The same goes for outdoor driving and shooting ranges, paintball, hiking and fishing guide services, and some charter fishing boats.

Beaches, however, will remain closed, as will larger scale outdoor tourist attractions, like amusement and water parks and racetracks.

-Josh Rogers

Antibody tests indicate very small percentage of residents have been exposed to coronavirus

Update: Monday, May 18, 5:20 p.m.

State officials say new testing suggests a large percentage of New Hampshire residents have not yet been exposed to the novel coronavirus and haven’t developed any protection against it. The state has conducted 4,500 antibody tests over the past week, which detect if a person has had the coronavirus in the past.

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to get the latest updates

The test results reveal that only about three to four percent of New Hampshire residents have been exposed. But state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan says there’s still a lot that's unknown about this type of test.

“We still do not fully understand what a positive antibody test means for someone’s protection against infection or reinfection," Chan says. "Specifically, we don’t understand how long a person’s protection lasts for after they have been infected.”

Chan says even if someone tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, they still need to take appropriate social distancing precautions. If not, state officials warn New Hampshire could be at risk for a second surge of the virus.

- Alex McOwen

Support NHPR's journalism - become a member today

Recommendations could help summer camps reopen

Update: Monday, May 18, 5:15 p.m.

As summer nears, a group working to recommend plans for reopening the state's economy is weighing proposals for summer camps.

Chris Emond, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, represents camps on the Governor's Re-opening Task Force. He says under his plan, camps would follow the state's standard social distancing guidelines, but would still need some flexibility, like on mask wearing.

“Staff wearing masks all day in a summer day camp environment, in an overnight environment, is not really going to be practical. So it’s really where possible,” he says.

The plan also includes screening campers for symptoms upon arrival, and limiting staff members coming and going from overnight camps. The task force will vote tomorrow (Tuesday) on whether or not to approve these guidelines for camp reopenings.

- Alex McOwen

State moves to reopen some outdoor attractions; issues new guidance for childcare facilities

Updated Monday, May 18, 3:45 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that some outdoor attractions are now permitted to reopen in New Hampshire, including miniature golf courses, driving ranges, canoe and kayak rentals, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball, and equestrian facilities, among others.

Sununu says these businesses are primarily in outdoor settings at which ten or fewer people gather to engage in activities. The state has issued new guidance for these facilities to operate in a manner which aims to protects public health.

Sununu also announced new guidelines for childcare facilities to reopen in the state. The guidance includes the wearing of masks by all staff and parents dropping off kids, frequent supervised handwashing, and limiting of group and childcare room capacity.

- NHPR Staff

Note: We will continue to update this developing story

Restaurants allowed to resume serving, though outdoor dining only

Updated: Monday, May 18, 1:00 p.m.

Starting today, restaurants across New Hampshire can start hosting customers for outdoor dining for the first time in nearly two months.

Restaurants have been limited to takeout, delivery and curbside pickup since mid-March, when Gov. Chris Sununu first issued his stay-at-home order.

Establishments wanting to open for diners need to practice social distancing measures by spacing out tables, and wait staff are required to wear face coverings or masks.

Indoor seating is still prohibited. In many cities, preparations have been underway, with seating and picnic tables on the sidewalk, all spaced six feet apart.

- NHPR Staff

Week in Review: N.H. scenes amid the pandemic

Update: Sunday, 10:11 a.m.

NHPR photos by Casey McDermott, Sean Hurley, Josh Rogers, and Dan Tuohy.

In the midst of a pandemic, a new Market Basket opens in Plymouth

12 additional deaths, 98 new cases

Update: Saturday, May 16, 5:37 p.m.

State health officials announced another 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the number of residents who have died from coronavirus to 171.

Of the 12, only one resident, a male patient from Strafford County, was younger than 60 years old, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It was unclear if any of the deaths were connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Those outbreaks have so far accounted for more than three-quarters of the state's recorded coronavirus deaths.

Ten of the deceased were from Hillsborough County, six men and four women. The other death was a woman from Rockingham County. Click here for a high-resolution map of cumulative town-by-town cases in N.H.

The update from New Hampshire's public health agency also reports 98 new cases, bringing the total to 3,556. Three of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

There were 12 new hospitalizations. To date, 347 people have required hospital care related to coronavirus since the pandemic began, which is 10 percent of the overall confirmed cases.

- NHPR Staff

UNH holds virtual commencement celebration

Update: Saturday, May 16, 4:30 p.m.

With traditional graduations upended by the coronavirus, the University of New Hampshire opted for a virtual commencement on UNH's Facebook page on Saturday.

The school invited alumni, faculty and graduating seniors themselves to tune in and share well wishes for the class of 2020.

UNH will also hold separate online commencements for individual academic programs.

The state's public colleges have said they intend to resume in-person instruction in the fall.

They're also planning what they call "blended" learning options, with some virtual components. This could make classes more accessible to students who have concerns about returning to campus.

- Casey McDermott

Liquor commission has curbside pickup options at two busy outlets

Update: Saturday, May 16, 2:01 p.m.

The New Hampshire State Liquor Commission quietly rolled out curbside pickup options at two heavily trafficked retail stores this week.

Right now, the service is offered only on a limited basis at the liquor outlets on I-95 north in Hampton and I-93 north in Hooksett. Customers who want to use the curbside service must place an order online and schedule pickup at least a day in advance.

An agency spokesman said same-day pickup is not available. They say these two stores are doing curbside pickup as a pilot program to inform future decisions about whether to offer the service more widely.

Governor Chris Sununu said in March that the state was considering curbside service at its liquor outlets. The stores have remained open throughout the stay-at-home order, despite safety concerns from some employees.

- Casey McDermott

UNH gives half of relief funds back to students

Update: Saturday, May 16, 11:41 a.m.

The University of New Hampshire has doled out half of its federal coronavirus aid to students. The state's flagship university received $11.6 million from the federal stimulus, and was required to give half of it to students for expenses related to campus closures.

A UNH spokeswoman says about 11,000 students were eligible for grants of between $250 and $700 apiece. It leaves the school with $5.8 million in unallocated federal funds.

On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced UNH and other public state and community colleges would get $15 million in COVID-19 relief money. The news arrived on the eve of UNH's virtual graduation ceremony today, Saturday, via Facebook.

-Annie Ropeik

N.H. expands testing capacity

Update: Saturday, May 16, 11:01 a.m.

New Hampshire is greatly expanding its testing capacity as the state seeks to reach another milestone in phased-in economic reopening with the start of outdoor dining Monday, May 18. Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the state is reaching a daily average of 2,000 tests.

The effort received a boost from the state's seventh fixed testing site, on Stickney Avenue in Concord, this past week. The state's other six fixed testing sites: Claremont, Lancaster, Milford, Plymouth, Tamworth, and Rochester.

The state also launched an online registration for individuals to request and schedule a test. The portal is for those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms and for people in at-risk groups, including those 60 and older, those with underlying health conditions, a person caring for an at-risk individual, and health care workers. The state's number for scheduling is 603-271-5980, and residents with coronavirus questions can call 2-1-1.

Find a location near you - Zoom in/out on our map to find a collection site:

- NHPR Staff

CLICK HERE to make a donation to support NHPR's reporting.

State Reevaluating Use of Rapid Testing Machines

Update: Friday, May 15, 8:50 p.m.

The state's top health official said New Hampshire is reevaluating how it will use rapid testing machines produced by Abbott Laboratories in light of FDA findings that up to 15 percent of negative test results from the machines may be false.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said she couldn't say how many COVID-19 tests in New Hampshire had been carried out on the Abbot machines. But she said protocols for using the Abbott machines would be changing.

“Abbott can certainly be used to test for an easy positive,” Shibinette said, “but right now we have to develop our guidance around what’s the next step after you get a negative, because based on the FDA guidance there’s going to be a next step.”

Gov. Chris Sununu had hailed the arrival of New Hampshire’s 15 Abbot machines last month, but their use was hobbled from the start by a lack of supplies. Shibinette said the state had hoped the machines, which can turn around a COVID test in as little as 15 minutes, might be deployed in nursing homes, but said technical requirements made that infeasible.

-Josh Rogers

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest news and information on coronavirus in N.H.

N.H. commits COVID-19 relief funds statewide

Update: Friday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is committing $595 million in COVID-19 funding to several sectors across New Hampshire, including an additional infusion of relief aid to health care and long-term care facilities.

The governor announced a new $400 million Main Street Relief Fund for small businesses and organizations. He says they hope to cover everyone who qualifies, instead of giving the aid on a first-come, first-served basis.

An existing $50 million emergency fund in the state for hospitals and health care providers will get another $50 million, with $30 million of that set aside for long-term care facilities, Sununu said.

The remaining $20 million will be directed to hospitals and other health care needs.

Sununu said New Hampshire hospitals have received $225 million to date from CARES Act funding that is outside of the $1.25 billion the state is getting. The funding recommendations come from a bipartisan legislative advisory committee that identifies immediate needs during the public health and fiscal crisis, though the amount Sununu allocated for hospitals was significantly less than what lawmakers suggested.

Lawmakers had recommended $100 million for hospitals, but Sununu said Friday he’s confident hospitals can get by on far less.

“There is a lot of hospital and healthcare relief out there,” he said. “It is not enough to fill every hole. Hospitals are not going to be made whole, per se, everybody is. But nobody is going to be shutting their doors. That’s our job: we are going to make sure nobody has to shut their doors.”

Senate President Donna Soucy said Sununu’s plan “guts” support for hospitals, who told the legislative committee advising Sununu on COVID spending that aid to date has offset less than a third of their overall loses due to the coronavirus.

The governor says it’s important to administer funds quickly with so many businesses and organizations with urgent needs. Even with the millions being disbursed, Sununu says the state will have $405 million in reserve for additional COVID-19-related expenses in the months ahead.

“The apex of need is today,” he said.

New funding commitments outlined Friday include:

$25 million in emergency funds for early childhood care and education to support urgent child care and family support needs.

$5 million for the New Hampshire Food Bank

$15 million to higher education, with $10 million to the University System of New Hampshire and $5 million to the community college system

$10 million to the Department of Agriculture to support farms, with $4.5 million for dairy farmers in the state

8 Additional Deaths Reported

An additional eight residents have died from COVID-19, according to Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Seven of those residents were in long-term care facilities.

The number of residents who have died from COVID-19 is now at 159.

Shibinette says the state identified a new outbreak - at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, where 10 residents and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

New Hampshire has also boosted its daily coronavirus testing rate. On Thursday, officials say they administered nearly 2,900 tests, along with about 800 antibody tests.

More than 330 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

Of the eight additional deaths, one resident, a man from Hillsborough County, was younger than 60.

- NHPR Staff

Annual Craftsmen Fair at Mount Sunapee canceled

The League of NH Craftsmen announced it will cancel its 87th annual League of NH Craftsmen Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 1-9. The League has decided instead to shift the annual event to an interactive, online fair during the same timeframe.

"The show must go on, but we are bringing out show into peoples' homes," Executive Director Miriam Carter says in a press release.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has new data on positive antibody tests

Update: Friday, May 15, 1:32 p.m.

Public health officials are now releasing data on the number of COVID-19 antibody tests conducted in New Hampshire.

Antibody tests look for evidence in a patient's blood that they've been exposed to the virus in the past.

According to the state, just under 5 percent of antibody tests in New Hampshire so far have come back positive.

The tests can give public health officials important information about the spread of the virus. But there's no solid evidence yet that having antibodies means you are immune to COVID-19.

The American Medical Association issued a statement on Thursday warning people not to abandon social distancing if they test positive for antibodies.

- Jason Moon

Liquor Commission Getting Money For Protective Gear

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is getting nearly $100,000 from a federal grant to cover the purchase of about a year’s worth of PPE for its employees.

That included 70,000 face masks, 950 face shields, gowns and gloves, as well as hand sanitizer.

A spokesman said the commission's enforcement division uses those gowns and face shields when doing checks at restaurants, bars and doing crowd control at state liquor stores.

There are 1,400 people who work full or part-time for the commission, including at the liquor outlets, as investigators and those at its headquarters. New Hampshire's liquor outlets have remained open through the state's stay at home order.

-Daniela Allee

1 additional death, 84 new cases

Update: Thursday, May 14, 8:15 p.m.

State health officials on Thursday announced an additional death and 84 new coronavirus cases.

A woman from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older, is the 151st resident to die from COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has now identified 3,382 coronavirus cases.

Of the newly confirmed cases, four patients are hospitalized. Three of the new cases are individuals under the age of 18.

Of the total known cases in New Hampshire, 1,247, or 37 percent, have recovered. Other statistics from the public health update:

current cases: 1,984

current hospitalizations: 115

People who have tested negative: 39,148

People being monitored in N.H.: 3,425

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 Cases and Testing in New Hampshire

- NHPR Staff

20 cases at Manchester facility

Update: Thursday, May 14, 3:49 p.m.

A residential facility in Manchester for formerly incarcerated people now has 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

Hampshire House is for men and women who are transitioning from federal incarceration back into New Hampshire communities.

Community Resources for Justice is the contract provider that runs the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons first reported four positive cases at the Hampshire House on Monday -- all among former inmates. No employees have tested positive.

- Mary McIntyre

Manchester announces free tests for residents

Update: Thursday, May 14, 1:01 p.m.

New Hampshire's largest city is offering greater Manchester residents COVID-19 testing through May 20. The free tests are available to residents who have symptoms or are in a high-risk group, according to the city's Emergency Operations Center.

High-risk groups include people with chronic conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, those who have weak immune systems, those 60 or older, and people who are primary caregivers of high-risk individuals.

Greater Manchester residents interested in the testing should call the city's COVID-19 hotine at 603-668-1547, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents who do not live in greater Manchester should call 2-1-1 for testing inquiries.

- NHPR Staff

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's reporting.

House Democrats call for temporary mask requirement

Update: Thursday, May 14, 12:50 p.m.

Democrats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives are calling for the state's stay-at-home order to include a temporary requirement for people to wear face masks in public when they are unable to maintain social distancing.

A letter signed by 178 House Democrats, or roughly three-quarters of the Democratic caucus, was sent Thursday to Gov. Chris Sununu. It cites the CDC's recommendation for cloth face coverings to be worn when people are in public settings and cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from others, and asks Sununu to add the mask requirement to his stay-at-home order.

The letter says the temporary requirement would help the state safely reopen parts of the economy.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. expands testing as 8 more deaths reported

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 3:16 p.m.

As the state further expands coronavirus testing, New Hampshire's nursing homes continue to bear the brunt of the outbreak.

Of eight additional deaths announced Wednesday, seven are from long-term care facilities, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Shibinette says the state has tested 30 to 40 percent of residents at long-term care homes, and all will be tested within about two weeks. She adds that new data about the nursing homes and long-term care centers will be released Wednesday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said testing at nursing homes is part of a statewide boost in testing, including at a new fixed site on Stickney Avenue in Concord. The data from testing will drive decisions, he says.

The state has conducted around 38,000 tests to date, with roughly 3,300 positive cases identified. DHHS reported 63 new positive test results Wednesday.

State officials say New Hampshire is doing a good job ramping up coronavirus testing. But the overall numbers are still falling short of the state’s own declared goals.

Last week, Shibinette said she expected New Hampshire to be testing well over 2,000 people per day by the end of this week. Right now, the state’s averaging about 1,600 tests per day. But, according to Shibinette, the public can expect those numbers to rise.

“This day would typically be a low day for us,” she said at a Concord press conference Wednesday. “I do believe that 1,912 by the time we get our hospital data tonight, will be over 2,000, and I do expect to be over 2,000 a couple of days this week.”

Nursing homes continue to be a major focus of New Hampshire’s testing efforts. The facilities continue to be hit hard by COVID-19. Shibinette said the state now has 16 outbreaks at long-term care settings. And seven of the eight local coronavirus deaths announced Wednesday are tied to nursing homes.

Sununu told reporters he anticipates New Hampshire seeing a potential surge in positive tests over the next couple of months, and possibly into the fall.

"If this were a marathon, we're at about mile 4," he said. "You don't start sprinting."

- NHPR Staff

Support NHPR's reporting - become a member today.

MTA plans to resume fixed route bus service June 1

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 2:00 p.m.

The Manchester Transit Authority is expanding its on-demand service for people returning to work in the city as New Hampshire reopens parts of its economy.

MTA will still prioritize rides for those traveling for grocery shopping, pharmacy and medical trips.

During this time, vehicle capacity will be capped at 50 percent and all drivers will be required to wear face masks. Passengers are encouraged to do the same.

The transit authority says it will reopen five of its fixed bus routes on June 1, if COVID-19 metrics in the state continue to improve.

- Daniela Allee

N.H. to get $61 million for testing, contact tracing

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 1:41 p.m.

The latest federal coronavirus relief package will direct $61 million to New Hampshire for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, New Hampshire's congressional delegation announced today.

In a joint statement, the delegation said the funding is a critical component for helping the Granite State identify cases and allow for a gradual reopening of the economy. "As New Hampshire gradually reopens, many sectors of our economy need access to testing quickly in addition to our frontline workers and vulnerable Granite Staters," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said.

The delegation said ramped up testing and contact tracing is needed in New Hampshire and as part of a national public health strategy. The $61 million coming to New Hampshire is part of $25 billion targeted for expanded testing nationwide, based on the latest response bill signed last month.

- NHPR Staff

Local officials looking ahead to fall elections

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 1:09 p.m.

Some towns and school districts, including Bow and Conway, have held drive-through voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While some local officials consider options for the fall elections, state law is silent on such drive-through procedures, according to Brad Cook, chairman of the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission.

"It doesn't provide any place for drive-through voting," Cook said of New Hampshire election statutes. He was speaking May 13 on NHPR's The Exchange about elections during the pandemic.

Cook is leading the New Hampshire Secretary of State's committee on 2020 emergency election support. The panel was recently created to address needs amid the pandemic. The Secretary of State's office has also received $3.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to respond to challenges and ensure public health and safe elections.

- NHPR Staff

Task Force Proposes Plans For Further Economic Reopening

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.

A panel tasked with reopening New Hampshire’s economy amid the threat from the pandemic have agreed on proposals for several sectors, including hotel, outdoor attractions and gyms. The recommendations won’t be final until public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu give their OK.

The task force recommended that most hotels be limited to half their capacity.

Face masks would be required for staffers and are recommended for guests, who would be asked at check-in about any possible exposure to the coronavirus.

A reopening date of May 22nd is recommended for lodging, but target dates for other sectors were not included. Outdoor attractions would be limited to half their capacity. The requirement would be the same for gyms and fitness clubs.

-The Associated Press

Nursing home outbreak worse than previously reported

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:50 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home is much larger than was previously known. As of Tuesday afternoon, 29 residents and 5 staff at the facility in Goffstown had tested positive. That's more than double the number of cases that were known when the state announced the outbreak on Monday.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

According to nursing home administrator David Ross, 31 of the 34 people who tested positive did not show any symptoms. State public health workers and the National Guard are on site conducting tests of all residents and staff today. No deaths have been associated with this outbreak so far.

- Jason Moon

Support our reporting...become a member of NHPR today.

Hospitals say losses far exceed federal aid

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire hospital administrators say they are glad to be getting millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid, but are stressing that so far, it’s falling far short of their losses.

“We are well over $300 million dollars in losses as of the end of April," says Steve Ahnen, head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. "We’ve received about a hundred and ten million in funds, emergency relief funds, from the CARES Act - so that offsets less than a third.”

Ahnen was addressing one of the panels Governor Chris Sununu appointed to help him make decisions on coronavirus aid spending.

Lawmakers advising Sununu have proposed sending hospitals another $100 million dollars. A separate chunk of federal money - $112 million - earmarked for rural hospitals arrived earlier this month. Ahnen said that money will help, but he still expects overall hospital losses for May to come in at around $200 million.

- Josh Rogers

New testing site in Concord

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 1:45 p.m.

The state is establishing a new testing site in Concord starting Wednesday, May 13. The site is located at 28 Stickney Avenue, which is near the bus terminal and not far from Loudon Road.

Residents can sign up and reserve a test via the state's online registration, emailing covidtesting@DHHS.nh.gov, calling (603) 271-5980, or by contacting a health care provider.

The site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced.

Under procedures updated last week, residents with symptoms, an underlying health condition, a person 60 or older, and health care workers can request and reserve a test at the site. Residents with questions about COVID-19 may also call 2-1-1.

- NHPR Staff

Lawmakers Outline New Pandemic Relief Spending Priorities to Sununu

Update: Monday, May 11, 9:25 p.m.

Top lawmakers are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to spend more federal coronavirus aid on hospitals, nursing homes, small businesses, nonprofits and colleges. The recommendations account for about a quarter of the $1.25 billion New Hampshire received under the federal cares act.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Sununu will have final say over the spending decisions, but the bipartisan panel he tapped to advise him is so far unanimously backing $345 million in proposed spending. That includes $100 million for hospitals, $30 million for non-profits and $20 million for nursing homes.

The panel will formally outline those requests in a letter to Sununu Tuesday morning.

“I think we can send a strong message with the document and the letter, that that’s what we see at this point,” said Sen. Chuck Morse, the state Senate’s ranking Republican.

Other spending recommended by the panel includes $100 million to help small businesses; $25 million for child care providers; and $5 million dollars each for New Hampshire’s food bank and for local farmers.

-Josh Rogers

89 new cases; two new residential outbreaks in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, May 11, 6:00 p.m.

The state has announced 89 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the state's total cases to 3,160. Of the patients with complete information, four of the new cases are patients under the age of 18, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said at a press conference Monday that while no new deaths related to coronavirus are being reported, a number of deaths are currently under investigation that will likely increase the death toll in the coming days.

So far, 133 New Hampshire residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Chan reiterated the continuing need for social distancing, even as the state begins to allow businesses to reopen with new restrictions.

In addition to a newly identified outbreak at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown where 12 patients and two staff tested positive (scroll down for NHPR's earlier reporting), Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced a second institutional outbreak at Community Resources for Justice, a residential program for adults transitioning out of incarceration. Eleven residents and three staff members at CRJ tested positive for the virus, Shibinette said.

- NHPR Staff

Goffstown nursing home latest to report COVID-19 outbreak

Update: Monday, May 11, 1:10 p.m.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown is the latest long term care facility in New Hampshire to be hit by an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes in the state, employees and residents are being tested today.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home has 300 beds. According to data provided by the state, it is the seventeenth long term care facility in the state to experience a coronavirus outbreak. Outbreaks at similar facilities are responsible for roughly three out of every four coronavirus deaths in New Hampshire.

- Jason Moon

Two New Deaths Reported In State From COVID-19

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:35 p.m.

State officials say two additional New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19. That brings the total deaths from the illness in New Hampshire to 133.

The two deaths announced Sunday were both 60 years old or older.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 61 new positive test results in the state, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,071.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

-NHPR staff

Southern N.H. Malls To Reopen Monday, With New Precautions

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire's largest shopping malls, located just over the border from Massachusetts, are re-opening on Monday, as the state slowly reopens for business.

The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, and Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua will all open with new safety protocols from their manager, Simon Property Group.

The new protocol requires Simon employees to wear face masks and get screened for fever and flu-like symptoms before each shift. It says retailers will be asked to follow those same screening and PPE guidelines with employees.

According to the new guidelines, counters, transaction registers, and computer touchscreens will be disinfected regularly. Malls will make masks available to customers for free at the entrance and will put 6-foot dividers in lines, escalators, and food courts to encourage social distancing.

The malls draw large numbers of shoppers from nearby Massachusetts, where officials say infection rates are rising and the COVID-19 surge is far from over.

In an effort to reduce the density of shoppers at its New Hampshire malls, Simon says it is reducing occupancy of its facilities to 50 square feet per person and, if a mall reaches capacity, customers will be asked to wait in their cars outside.

Read more on the state's reopening here.

-Sarah Gibson

N.H. reports 10 more deaths from COVID-19

Update: Saturday, May 9, 6:15 p.m.

Ten additional residents have died from COVID-19, state officials announced Saturday.

The updated numbers bring the total deaths in New Hampshire to 131. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 71 new positive test results, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,011.

Four of the new cases are hospitalizations. A total of 313 Granite Staters have now required hospital care at some point after their infections, which is 10 percent of the overall known cases. DHHS says 1,228 people, or 41 percent of the total caseload, have recovered from the virus.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

The total current case number is 1, 652.

The 10 announced deaths Saturday were all 60 years old or older. Six of the fatalities, three women and three men, were residents of Rockingham County. Three women were from Hillsborough County, and a man from Merrimack County also died.

Several cases remain under investigation, but known cases indicate community-based transmission continues to occur across the state, according to DHHS.

- NHPR Staff

Sign up for NHPR's email newsletter for coronavirus news and updates in New Hampshire.

Week in review in 24 photos

NHPR photos by: Annie Ropeik, Cori Princell, Josh Rogers, Genevieve Andress, Sean Hurley, and Dan Tuohy

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's reporting on COVID-19.

Shaheen says Americans should get vaccine for free

Update: Saturday, May 9, 11:30 a.m.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is calling on the White House to ensure all Americans can have free access to a COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available.

Shaheen joined a group of 22 U.S. senators that is asking the Trump administration to outline the federal government's strategy for production and distribution of the vaccine. The letter was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"A vaccine for COVID-19 is critical to protect the public health and truly get our country back up and running at full capacity once again," the letter reads.

- NHPR Staff

Earlier updates

CLICK HERE FOR EARLIER UPDATES FROM NHPR.