Coronavirus Deaths At N.H. Veterans Home Rise To 28

The New Hampshire Veterans Home reported seven new resident deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths at the facility to 28.

The COVID-19 outbreak rapidly tore through the home and its residents since it was introduced in early November, likely from a staff member who brought it inside. The National Guard was called in to help perform COVID-19 tests as more than 40% of the 117 residents have been infected by the virus.



On Sunday, the Tilton home made a plea to the public to apply to work at the facility, as the facility faced a rampant coronavirus outbreak and staff shortages in nearly every position— security officers, food workers, maintenance crews, laundry workers, and nurses.



The spread of the disease at the facility has been swift. Here’s a timeline:

Nov 10: First case reported

Nov. 12: 9 resident cases, 1 staff case, 0 deaths

Nov. 19: 15 resident cases, 21 staff cases, 0 deaths

Nov. 30: 32 resident cases, 26 staff cases, 8 deaths

Dec. 2: 45 resident cases, 41 staff cases, 21 deaths

Dec. 7: 46 resident cases, 45 staff cases, 28 deaths

