Conversations About Race With Young Children

As books about systemic racism rise to the top of best seller lists, and calls for action against oppression and daily microaggressions dominate social media, we talk about the effective ways to have conversations with children about race, and how those conversations look different based on a child's own race and personal background.
Air date: Monday, June 22, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Nicole Christian-Brathwaite - Psychiatrist with an expertise in perinatal and post-partum mental health, trauma-infored care, mental health in communities of color, and implicit bias and racism in mental health. She participated in a webinar with the Nashua Division of Public Health & Community Services on how to talk to kids about race. You can find that webinar here.
- Elise Hambacher - Associate professor of Education and in the Women’s Studies program at UNH. Her research focuses on equity in elementary education.
- Bethany Silva - Research assistant professor of Education at UNH and Director of the Community Literacy Center.