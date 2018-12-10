Conservative Columnist Jonah Goldberg On Tribalism, Trumpism, & The Future of the GOP

Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at the National Review, and one of the most influential voices in American conservatism, has challenged some members of his own party, particularly those who have shown unquestioning loyalty to President Trump. Still, Goldberg has not taken the route of some other prominent Republicans, who have abandoned the GOP because of Trump.

Meanwhile when it comes to the Mueller probe, Goldberg is witholding judgement: "I'm on nobody's side... if the truth or facts or evidence is on Trump's side, I'll defend that," he wrote recently. "If its's not on his side, I won't be either."

We talk with Goldberg, also a familiar voice from NPR's Morning Edition, while he's here in New Hampshire headlining the Libertas Award Dinner at the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy.

This show will broadcast live at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11, and rebroadcast at 7 p.m. later that day.

GUEST:

Jonah Goldberg - Senior editor of the National Review and author, most recently, of Suicide Of The West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy. He also holds the Asness Chair in Applied Liberty at the American Enterprise Institute.

Related Reading

Goldberg is a regular conservative commentator on NPR. He spoke recently with Rachel Martin, of NPR's Morning Edition, about how Republicans feel about the latest findings in the Russia probe. In this interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep, he discusses his new book: Suicide Of The West.

In this Dec. 1, 2018 piece, Goldberg suggests that things are coming to a head in the Trump-Mueller showdown.

"The only major player here who deserves the benefit of the doubt right now is Robert Mueller. Because while we may learn that he made mistakes or overstepped, as of now, the one thing I know he cares about is the facts. About his slander-spewing right-wing critics — and to some extent his left-wing sanctifiers — I know no such thing."