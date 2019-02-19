We follow up on the Concord Monitor’s series, Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence In New Hampshire, by looking at what a person needs when they leave an abusive relationship. such as emotional, legal, and financial support, and what barriers might stand in their way. We also discuss what our state is doing well, and where it can improve, in its approach to intimate partner violence.

This show will air live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

GUESTS:

Alyssa Dandrea - Reporter for the Concord Monitor, who reported the series, “Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence in New Hampshire.”

Scott Hampton - Director of Ending the Violence. He is involved in many areas of the law related to domestic violence. He is a Batterer Intervention Provider, works in sex offender treatment, works with a women's support group in jail, is involved with the supervised visitation program, and is a member of the fatality review team.

Officer Laura Spaulding - Domestic violence officer with the Concord PD.

- Domestic violence officer with the Concord PD. Angelika Wilkerson - Assistant project coordinator for DOVE, the Domestic Violence Emergency Project, a program of the NHBA’s pro bono referral program. She trains attorneys to help victims of domestic violence on such issues as protective orders and works with crisis centers. Her work is funded through the Violence Against Women Act.

Additional Resources:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence

Women Against Abuse: The Language We Use clarifies the language around domestic violence and intimate partner violence, as well as the use of the words victim and survivor.

Joshua's Law in New Hampshire, which was established in 2015, provides greater protection for those who are victims of domestic violence.

Trauma-Informed Legal Advocacy (TILA) Project, which helps educate and advocate for trauma-informed legal representation.

Technology-Facilitated Stalking: What You Need To Know

