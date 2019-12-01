Concord, Manchester Mayors Say They Plan To Continue Welcoming Resettled Refugees

Mayors in the two New Hampshire cities that take in the most refugees say they continue to support such resettlements.

Under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, state and local governments both must consent to receive refugees. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu gave the state-level consent on Friday, and communities have until Dec. 20 to opt-in.

Concord and Manchester have taken the bulk of the state’s refugees. Concord Mayor Jim Bouley told the Concord Monitor he expects to get approval from the City Council on Dec. 9. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says she supports accepting refugees but her office is seeking clarity on whether she needs sign-off from the full city council.

Between July 2010 and July 2018, Concord took in 1,292 refugees. Manchester took in 1,242.

